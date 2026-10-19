We are back with the Top 5 Sports Card Sales of the week for Oct. 12 through Oct. 18, 2026. This time we have a mix of top athletes across three different sports. This list includes a history-making sale for F1 driver Kimi Antonelli, featured on a card that sold for more than any other F1 card in the past 4 years, and the second-highest F1 card sale of all time. NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, and NBA superstars LeBron James and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, also make the list.

All but one of the top cards this week were sold through Goldin during another series of their epic auctions. Every one of the cards on this list this week were also sold for more than a half-million dollars showing varied interests from those looking for upper echelon collectibles.

5. 2025 Panini Authentically Shield Auto /1 Patrick Mahomes

2025 Panini Authentically Shield Auto /1 Patrick Mahomes. Sold for $500,218 on Oct. 17, 2026. | Goldin via Card Ladder.

Sale Details: Sold for $500,218 on Oct. 17, 2026 through Goldin Auctions.

We start our list with Patrick Mahomes coming in at number five. The uniqueness of this 2025 Panini card is not only that it is a 1-of-1 card, but it features a game-worn patch as well. The original Goldin listing states that this is the only game-worn NFL jersey patch card ever for Patrick Mahomes.

4. 2024-25 Panini Flawless Game-Worn Patch Logoman Auto /1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander PSA 10



2024-25 Panini Flawless Game-Worn Patch Logoman Auto /1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander PSA 10. Sold for $579,500 on Oct. 17, 2026. | Goldin via Card Ladder

Sale Details: Sold for $579,500 on Oct. 17, 2026 through Goldin Auctions.

This card is a contender for one of the best Shai Gilgeous-Alexander cards ever, and it sold for the second-highest price of any SGA card according to Card Ladder. The only other SGA card that has gone for more was the sale of the redemption card for his 2025-26 Topps Chrome Gold Logoman Auto Game-Used Relic Patch 1/1, which sold for $1,061,400 on June 6, 2026, through Goldin.

3. 2021 Panini Flawless Logoman /1 LeBron James BGS 9



2021 Panini Flawless Logoman /1 LeBron James BGS 9. Sold for $591,000 on Oct. 15, 2026. | ALT via Card Ladder

Sale Details: Sold for $591,000 through ALT Auction on Oct. 15, 2026

This card is clean and crisp with a bright white background, a striking image of LeBron James in his yellow LA uniform, and an NBA Logoman, which is anchored in history with the 75th year of the NBA designation.

2. 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket Auto /100 Tom Brady PSA 8

2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket Auto /100 Tom Brady PSA 8. Sold for $854,000 on Oct. 17, 2026. | Goldin via Card Ladder

Sale Details: Sold for $854,000 on Oct. 17, 2026, through Goldin Auctions.

This card is a rare version of the highly sought-after rookie autograph card for Tom Brady. This 2000 Playoff Contender is the Championship Ticket and is numbered out of 100 in a PSA 8 slab. A rare version of the GOAT's rookie card has found a new home with help from Goldin.

1. 2025 Topps Chrome F1 Chrome Auto SuperFractor /1 Kimi Antonelli PSA 10



2025 Topps Chrome F1 Chrome Auto SuperFractor /1 Kimi Antonelli PSA 10. Sold for $878,400 on Oct. 18, 2026. | Goldin via Card Ladder

Sale Details: Sold for $878,400 on Oct. 18, 2026 through Goldin Auctions.

Here we are at the top of the list with the number-one card of the week: featuring F1 driver Kimi Antonelli with a history-making sale.

Per Card Ladder, this is the second-highest sale for an F1 card ever. The only F1 card that has ever sold for more was the 2020 Topps Chrome F1 Superfractor 1/1 Lewis Hamilton PSA 7 that sold through Goldin for $900,000 on May 1, 2022.