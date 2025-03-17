Aaron Rodgers Cards Gain Momentum as Free Agency Continues
It's always interesting to see how late-career performance can impact a surefire Hall of Famer's card market and that's no different for Aaron Rodgers.
Just a few years ago, the market for Rodgers' Topps and Topps Chrome rookie cards were through the roof. However, his recent performance with the New York Jets, missing the entire 2023 season with a ruptured Achilles tendon and a 5-12 record in 2024, has sent the Aaron Rodgers rookie card market into a free fall.
According to Card Ladder, Rodgers' 2005 Topps rookie card, graded at a PSA 10, peaked in January, 2021 at $1,229.07. Now, you can get that card for just over $146, a decrease in value of around 88%.
As for the Topps Chrome version of the same card, the market has performed similarly. On January 22, 2022 the card sold for $6,062,50, according to data from Card Ladder. on March 13, 2025, that same card sold for $1,100.
Rodgers was cut from the Jets earlier this offseason and New York moved on by signing Justin Fields, so the story is over there. However, there are still plenty of teams in need of a veteran QB looking for some redemption.
Despite the fact that he has no team and has played poorly of late, the Aaron Rodgers card market seems to be gaining a little bit of momentum as we wait for the future Hall of Famer and four-time NFL MVP to make his next move. We won't ever get back to the prices of 2021 and 2022, but any movement in the right direction is good news for Aaron Rodgers card collectors and investors.
Two weeks ago, a PSA 10 of Aaron Rodgers' Topps Chrome rookie card was selling for $990 while the Topps base version was selling for about $115 in early February. at $1,100 and $146.80 respectively during their most recent sales, it appears as though collectors believe Rodgers could be in for a bounce-back moment once he signs with a new team.
Where will Aaron Rodgers sign to play next? That's the million-dollar question. There have been some rumblings about places like Minnesota or New York (Giants), but the only destination that seems to make much sense is Pittsburgh. If Rodgers heads to the AFC North to throw the ball to George Pickens and DK Metcalf, we could see a big bounce back from the player and his collectibles market.