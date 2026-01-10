5 Rare Dominique Wilkins Cards You Must See

Dominique Wilkins, the two-time NBA Slam Dunk champ and 9-time All-Star, captivated fans with his athleticism, explosiveness, and ability to score from anywhere on the court. In his prime, Wilkins was impossible to guard, averaging 25-plus points per game for 10 straight seasons, including the 1985-86 season when he averaged 30.3 points to go with 7.9 rebounds and took home the NBA scoring title .

In 2006 Wilkins was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, in 2021 he was named to the NBA's 75th Anniversary team, and on Monday he will celebrate his 66th birthday. To honor this basketball legend, we're highlighting some of his best cards.

2018 National Treasures Dominique Wilkins Logoman Autographs

A BGS 9 2018-19 National Treasures Dominique Wilkins Autograph Logoman (1/1) | Card Ladder

Logoman basketball cards took center stage for the hobby in 2025, with record sales including the one-of-one Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant dual autograph logoman that sold for $12.9M in August or the one-of-one Luka Doncic rookie autograph logoman that sold for $4.7M in September.

Wilkins also has some beautiful looking logoman cards, including the above one-of-one National Treasures autograph. The top sale for this card took place on June 5, 2025 when it sold for $20K, more than double its prior top sale from roughly 20 months earlier when it sold for $8.4K on October 2, 2023.

2008-09 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection NBA All Access Triple Logoman #WDW Dominique Wilkins, Clyde Drexler, Spud Webb (#1/1)

A PSA 7 2008 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection NBA All Access Triple Logoman featuring Dominique Wilkins, Clyde Drexler, and Spud Webb (#WDW) | Card Ladder

While not an exclusive card of Wilkins, the above 2008 Upper Deck one-of-one triple logoman is one of the highest selling cards featuring the Hawks' dominant forward.

Hawk fans and dunk enthusiasts will love this one, as it captures three elite dunkers, including Hawks guard and 1986 Slam Dunk champion Spud Webb. The top sale of this card took place on September 28, 2024, selling for $17.7K.

1983-84 Star Basketball Dominique Wilkins rookie card #263

BGS 9.5 1983-84 Star Dominique Wilkins rookie card #263 | Card Ladder

Star basketball cards have an interesting history, especially when it comes to rookies. Some basketball card purists view them as true rookie cards for players like Wilkins, Stockton, and Jordan, while others don't see Star as a credible card producer. Whether you love them or hate them, they can still fetch high prices.

The Wilkins Star rookie card is not at the top of the heap, but high graded copies like the BGS 9.5 above sell for five figures. The highest selling copy was a BGS 9.5 that sold for $15K in 2022. More recently, a PSA 9 sold for $10K in August, 2025.

2021 Panini Immaculate Tongue Logo Dominique Wilkins Game Worn Reebok Pump 1/1

The 2021 Panini Immaculate Tongue Logo Dominique Wilkins Game Worn Reebok Pump (1/1) | Card Ladder

The above 2021 Panini Immaculate Reebok Pump Wilkins card is one of the coolest modern game-used cards I've ever seen. This incredible ungraded one-of-one card last sold for just shy of $14.6K in August, 2025.

With its inflatable air bladder technology, the Reebok Pump shoes became a cultural phenomenon for basketball players and sneakerheads in the early 90s after Dee Brown's performance in the 1991 Slam Dunk contest.

1986 Fleer Basketball Dominique Wilkins rookie card #121

A PSA 10 1986 Fleer Dominique Wilkins rookie card (#121) | Card Ladder

Last, but not least, we have the Human Highlight Film's 1986 Fleer rookie card (#121), one of the many incredible rookie cards from this iconic set. The highest selling Nique card ever is a PSA 10 Fleer autographed copy that sold for $30.6K in September, 2025. The record high for a non-autographed copy is $23.1K set back in February, 2021.

Unlike many other legends with rookie cards in the 1986 Fleer set like Olajuwon (up 20%), Drexler (up 45%), and Jordan (up 64%), Wilkins cards are actually down 2.7% year over year, according to Card Ladder. Now may be a great time to pick up a card or two of his, especially with the Dunk Contest coming up in a few weeks.

