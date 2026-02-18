2025 Panini National Treasures Football Release Guide: Autographs, NFL Shields, and Patches

The NFL season might be over now that the Super Bowl champion has been crowned, but the season keeps on going in the hobby. The latest NFL release is here, that being 2025 Panini National Treasures Football. The product has long been a staple for hobbyists, known for it's high end patch and autograph chases. With the NFL license looking to switch hands in April, this could very well the last licensed offering of the product for the foreseeable future. The product has officially been released, can be found in a variety of different locations.

Here is what collectors need to know about the product, along with a breakdown of what can be found in a hobby box.

Hobby box breakdown of the product

The 2025 edition of National Treasures Football will take on a similar format to prior years, with eight autographs/relics (on average) being in a hobby box, along with one parallel and one base or insert. Given it's premium nature, collectors will be hoping the hits of the product will be significant. Upon release, boxes were selling for $2,249 on the Panini website. Collectors should expect to pay more once they sell out from other retailers.

2025 National Treasures Football Hobby Box | Checklist Insider

2025 National Treasures Football to feature eye-popping patches and NFL shield cards

National Treasures has long been known for patches and other memorabilia that catches the eye of collectors. This year, NFL shield cards will be returning to the product, and they look stunning. A preview image of the Josh Allen was shared and it has the NFL Shield front and center on the card. Behind it is an image of Allen, with the title of the subset at the top of the card. Overall, the card does give off a "royal" kind of aesthetic, which is typically the trend for this product.

2025 National Treasures Football Josh Allen NFL Shield | Checklist Insider

Rookie Patch Autographs will also be in the product, which have long been a key chase element for collectors. If a rookie goes on to be a superstar in the league, their National Treasures RPA is one that collectors tend to look for and collect for years and years. Rookies that signed in the product include: Travis Hunter, Ashton Jeanty, Tyler Shough, Cam Skattebo, and more.

2025 National Treasures Football Travis Hunter RPA | Checklist Insider

Collectors can chase after star and legendary autographs

The autograph checklist is not limited to just rookies, as stars and legends have signed their way into the checklist. Patrick Mahomes is one of those names, and he will be one of the biggest chases on the list. His autograph is featured in the Super Bowl Immortality subset, which contains autographs of some of the best to ever win a Super Bowl, such as Brett Favre, Troy Aikman, and Steve Young.

2025 National Treasures Football Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl Autograph | Checklist Insider

Autographed booklets can also be found featuring legends of the game. Gridiron Graphs features an image of an entire football field behind a player. Naturally, it is the home field of the team that the player was most associated with. These booklets also feature an autograph, making them one of the most eye-appealing autographed cards in the entire product. Signers for the Gridiron Graphs subset include: Barry Sanders, Jonathan Taylor, Phil Simms, and Aaron Rodgers among others.

2025 National Treasures Football Phil Simms Gridiron Graphs Autograph | Checklist Insider

2025 National Treasures Football is currently available nationwide for collectors. Whether collectors are deciding to purchase a hobby box, singles, or enter group breaks, the product has many appealing points to it. It also looks to be the last licensed National Treasures release for the foreseeable future, so fans may even be feeling a sense of nostalgia. The NFL hobby season keeps on moving, and collectors should take notice.

