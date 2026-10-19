All Rise! Aaron Judge's Most Iconic Inscribed Baseball Cards

Aaron Judge has been the face of the New York Yankees since he burst onto the scene in his rookie season in 2017. He also quickly became associated with baseball cards, being featured as the cover player on both the 2017 Topps Chrome and Topps Update releases. The man has been signing rare cards since the beginning, having multiple short-print autos in his rookie year, and even inscribing some of his earliest cards - from before his Major League debut.

As a player, Judge has always garnered a following. From the College Home Run Derby in 2012 to being a first-round pick, working through the minors, and ultimately hitting a home run in his first at-bat in the Show, a back-to-back shot following Tyler Austin's debut home run, which set baseball history as the first set of players to hit back-to-back home runs together in their major league debuts. With a couple of MVP awards and the American League home run title under his belt, Judge has seen his popularity grow beyond the Yankees' franchise and has become the face of baseball. He was even Captain America this summer for the World Baseball Classic, where he captained Team USA in his WBC debut.

Judge has been signing baseball cards for over 14-15 years at this point. While doing so, he's been able to sneak some inscriptions onto cards that have taken the hobby by storm. Here's a list of some of his most popular and most expensive inscribed cards.

1. "25 AL MVP" - 2026 Fanatics Emanate Dual MVP Auto Ohtani and Judge

The 1/1 Fanatics Emanates card featuring the dual autograph of reigning MVPs Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani | Card Ladder

Ok, let's get this one out of the way. Having the two biggest faces of the game on one card, the year they are reigning MVPs, have them write that MVP inscription on a card, and make it 1/1. Yeah, that's going to do well. The market couldn't help itself to this card, selling in September of 2026 for $25,100 at auction on eBay through Black Gold Sports Cards. The two of them have signed and will sign many more cards together throughout their careers; that's for certain.

2. "Bronx Bombers" - 2017 Topps Definitive Autographs Rookie Card

The 2017 Topps Definitive Autographs Rookie card featuring the inscription "Bronx Bombers" | Card Ladder

The "Baby Bombers," as they were known, were Judge, Gary Sanchez, Greg Bird, and pitcher Luis Severino, among others, all cracking into the big leagues during the late 2010's. Playing into that and inscribing "Bronx Bombers" is a classic Judge move: nod the cap to the past while recognizing what you add to the franchise. Say what you will about the potential legacy of a Yankee who is currently ringless, but for the Bronx Bombers' long history, their franchise home run leaders are Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle, Lou Gehrig, and then Aaron Judge.

Graded a 9.5 by Beckett, sold in June of 2025 for $6,500.

3. "All Rise" - 2020 Topps Museum and Topps Definitive

2020 Topps Museum and Topps Definitive Autographs that feature Judge's "All Rise" inscription | Card Ladder

"All Rise for #99 Aaron Judge!" - Coach Karima, Rubble and Crew.

When Aaron Judge comes to the plate, you stand up. What an absolute pleasure it was to be at the first game of the World Baseball Classic in Houston. I've been to the ballpark many times and have heard the boos that rain down on Judge as he steps into the batter's box many times. But in March of 2026, wearing the white jersey of Team USA, the ovation that man received was enough to melt a grown man's heart. I had heard from my then almost three-year-old son that he was excited to see Aaron Judge hit home runs, and I didn't have the heart to tell him he might not hit 100 home runs as he does in Rubble and Crew. But there we were, watching Judge hit one over the wall in his first at-bat. Daikin Park erupted. He brought the entire stadium to its feet.

All this to say, All Rise has become more than just a slogan or catchy inscription for a card. When Judge created his foundation to empower youth, he named it the ALL RISE Foundation. The inscription All Rise holds a lot of weight over your average catchphrase shout-out.

4. All the Information - 2013 and 2015 Leaf Trinity

Leaf Trinity releases from both 2013 and 2015 with inscriptions describing Judge's current feats at that point in his career. | Card Ladder

When a prospect is given a 1/1 auto, he shouts out everything he can. Judge has been winning home run derbies for a while, winning the TD Ameritrade College Home Run Derby in 2012 and, of course, the MLB Home Run Derby in Miami during his rookie year. Then, being the first-round draft pick by the Yankees, and now, including that, seeing Aaron Judge have the space on an autograph to brag, it's awesome to see that side of a younger Aaron Judge, before being number four on the Yankees' home run leader list.

5. "Happy Birthday Topps" - 2021 Topps Tribute

2021 Topps Tribute card featuring the inscription "Happy Birthday Topps" | Card Ladder

While "All Rise" and "Bronx Bombers" are much more up the alley of Judge and Yankee lore, in the 2021 Topps Tribute, a celebratory Tribute to Topps run of autographs that included some of the biggest names in baseball, all signed their cards with the inscription "Happy Birthday Topps". Frank Thomas, Juan Soto, Don Mattingly, and so many others paid tribute to the baseball card company by signing their happy birthday wishes on the cards - Judge included.

Signing Off

When players take the time to add an inscription to a card, it adds more than value to an autographed piece of cardboard. Even if it's just one or two words, it offers a glimpse into the psyche of a player and where they were mentally when writing their name on potentially (if not more than likely) thousands of cards at a time. Baseball is known as our pastime, and these inscriptions take us back to the adolescent spirit of the game, adding flair, inside jokes, pranks, etc.

While some might view the inscriptions purely as a way to add that much more value to an already autographed card, I choose to see the joy in them, whether that be in a prospect wanting to fit as much of their resume onto their card, or an established player who's playing into a nickname, inscriptions take autographed cards to the next level by offering that slightest bit of a player's personality in a sport known for them.