Michael Raymond, aka New York Mike to collecting circles, has begun selling off portions of his Yankees PC, including rare autographs from all your favorite Yankees: Aaron Judge, Derek Jeter, Andy Pettitte, Mariano Rivera, Mickey Mantle, even a cut autograph of Mel Allen. With the auction set to end November 1st, fans will have time to explore over a hundred items to consider.

The auction, in its second of three sessions, features items that were either collected in person through a variety of Pinstripe Pride autograph signing events that are held for fans to meet some of their favorite Yankees, as well as Topps or Bowman cards collected throughout the years. With many different notable items, here is a list of some of the items that stand out amongst a legendary collection for any Yankees fans looking to add new items to their own PC's.

2019 Topps Five Star Auto Aaron Judge 'All Rise' 3/10

The 2019 Topps Five Star Auto Aaron Judge 3/10 autograph with the inscription "All Rise." | JSP Auctions

Leaning into his last name, Aaron Judge quickly adopted adding the inscription "All Rise" to his more exclusive autographed cards. This 2019 Five Star Auto card is an early example. This particular /10 variation has sold twice for $650 and then $950, both in 2023, with a more recent comp of Judge's autograph with the "All Rise" inscription selling for $1,225.

2017 Aaron Judge signed Home Run Derby Ball

Aaron Judge signed baseball from the 2017 Home Run Derby where he won in his rookie year. | JSP Auctions

Aaron Judge had a legendary performance in the Home Run Derby, hitting multiple home runs over 500 feet. The last time a signed ball by Judge from the Home Run Derby sold, according to Card Ladder, was in November of 2023 for $415, and I can't help but think it will do more than double that in today's market. Also, since the last public sale of an item like this was in November 2023, collectors will make sure to bookmark this auction before someone else grabs it.

2017 Bowman Best Red Refractor /5 and 2017 Topps Now HRD Champ /99 Auto

Two of the Aaron Judge rookies available as part of the auction from New York Mike. | JSP Auctions

New York Mike has acquired some truly iconic Aaron Judge rookies. Two of those iconic cards are the Bowman Best Red Refractor /10, graded a PSA 9, and the 2017 Topps Now Home Run Derby Champion auto /99, also graded a 9 by Beckett. The auction also includes a few of Judge's Throwback Thursday TBT rookies as well as a 2017 Five Star Silver Signatures auto /50 that collectors will enjoy checking out.

Non-Card Autographs

PSA Verified Mel Allen cut autograph encased in PSA slab. | JSP Auctions

Mel Allen began broadcasting MLB games in 1938, serving as CBS's color commentator for the World Series. He was then tapped by the Yankees to be their radio broadcaster beginning in June of 1939, and he would do so until the end of the 1964 season. He became known for his phrases such as "How a-bout that!"

The auction also includes items like an 8x10 Mickey Mantle autographed photo, a Roger Maris 4x7 framed signed photo, other cut autographs, signed baseballs, signed bats, and even an American Sports Collectibles display signed by Billy Martin.

2022 Topps Dynasty Collection

Collection of 2022 Topps Dynasty Autograph cards are featured. | JSP Auctions

This auction includes multiple 2022 Topps Dynasty autographs, including players like Wade Boggs, Anthony Rizzo, CC Sabathia, Alex Rodriguez, Mariano Rivera, and, of course, Aaron Judge. Topps Dynasty is seen as one of Topps' premier sets, and with /10 and /5 autographs included, collectors will want to take a look at these rarer patch autographs.

Jeter, Jeter, and More Jeter

Collection of the variety of Derek Jeter autographs available | JSP Auctions

From a 1998 magazine cover signed and authenticated by JSA, to six different autographed cards available, including a 2018 Topps Finest Red Refractor Finest Hours auto graded PSA 10, and an autographed bat, collectors have multiple different options if they're looking to add an autograph of The Captain to their collection.

Wrap Up and Review

All things considered, JSP Auctions has multiple items from New York Mike's collection that can immediately boost even an avid Yankee collector's PC. With a healthy balance of vintage 1940s cards featuring Yogi Berra's Bowman rookie card, among others, all the way to more modern autographs and slabbed refractors for a more modern collector, this JSP Auction has what you're looking for.