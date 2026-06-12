Cubs vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, June 12
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The Chicago Cubs are trying to find their footing. After a hot start to the season, they have stumbled all the way down to 35-34, and are coming off a series loss to the lowly Colorado Rockies.
They'll try to get some momentum this weekend when they take on the 28-41 San Francisco Giants, who are 16 games back from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's series opener.
Cubs vs. Giants Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Cubs +1.5 (-205)
- Giants -1.5 (+170)
Moneyline
- Cubs +105
- Giants -125
Total
- OVER 8 (-120)
- UNDER 8 (+100)
Cubs vs. Giants Probable Pitchers
- Chicago: Javier Assad, RHP (3-1, 4.73 ERA)
- San Francisco: Landen Roupp, RHP (5-6, 4.00 ERA)
Cubs vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Friday, June 12
- Time: 10:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Oracle Park
- How to Watch (TV): Marquee Sports Network, KNTV, NBCS BA
- Cubs record: 35-34
- Giants record: 28-41
Cubs vs. Giants Best MLB Prop Bet
- Javier Assad UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts (-190)
The Giants have shown great plate discipline of late. Over the past 30 days, they have a strikeout rate of just 19.8%, which is the fourth-lowest strikeout percentage amongst all teams. Tonight, they'll face Javier Assad of the Cubs, who has averaged just 5.0 strikeouts per nine innings this season.
Cubs vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I wrote about why I'm backing the Giants as home favorites:
I'm surprised the Giants are bigger favorites in this game based on how these two lineups have played lately. Over the past 30 days, the Giants have led the Majors in wRC+, while also sporting an OPS of .827. Meanwhile, the Cubs' offense has been near the bottom of baseball in that time frame. Chicago ranks 25th in wRC+ over the past month, with an OPS of .669.
That's enough for me to back the Giants as home favorites tonight.
Pick: Giants -125 via Caesars
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets