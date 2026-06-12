Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Diamondbacks-Reds, Giants-Cubs, and More)

Don't let the World Cup distract you from the fact that we're in the meat of the MLB season and we have plenty of games to bet on over the weekend.

If you're too busy watching soccer to research your bets for today's baseball action, let me help you out. In this article, I'm going to break down my best bets for tonight's MLB slate.

Best MLB Bets Today

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Diamondbacks +100 vs. Reds

Athletics -1.5 (-115) vs. Rockies

Giants -125 vs. Cubs

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Prediction

The time to bet on the Arizona Diamondbacks is when they're facing a left-handed pitcher. They're fourth in the Majors in wRC+ when facing lefties, along with an OPS of .771. Against right-handed pitchers, they're 29th in wRC+ with an OPS of .662. Tonight, they'll face a lefty in Nick Lodolo, who has struggled this season and currently has a 5.51 ERA.

That's enough for me to back the Diamondbacks as road underdogs in Cincinnati.

Pick: Diamondbacks +100

Rockies vs. Athletics Prediction

Feel free to bet against the Rockies anytime they face a left-handed pitcher. They have an OPS of .644 while ranking dead last in wRC+ at 66 when facing lefties. They'll take on a young lefty tonight as Gage Jump will get his fourth career start for the Athletics. He has a 2.45 ERA through his first three starts, having allowed just five earned runs in 18.1 innings pitched.

As long as he doesn't implode, the Athletics should run away with the run tonight.

Pick: Athletics -1.5 (-115)

Cubs vs. Giants Prediction

I'm surprised the Giants are bigger favorites in this game based on how these two lineups have played lately. Over the past 30 days, the Giants have led the Majors in wRC+, while also sporting an OPS of .827. Meanwhile, the Cubs' offense has been near the bottom of baseball in that time frame. Chicago ranks 25th in wRC+ over the past month, with an OPS of .669.

That's enough for me to back the Giants as home favorites tonight.

Pick: Giants -125

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Use our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code ‘SICZRDYW’ to Bet $1 and get a 100% profit boost on your next 10 bets . Sign up and make your first wager with the online sportsbook. Up to $25 max bet per boost.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!