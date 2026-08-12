Now that Cooper Flagg's one-of-one rookie debut patch card has been found, everyone wants a shot at owning it. Even before RhodyBreakers pulled the biggest card of 2025-26 Topps Chrome Update, bounties were piling up for what could become the biggest basketball card hunt ever.

WANTED: THE ONE OF ONE.



The Cooper Flagg Rookie Debut Patch Autograph Card is officially out there.



If you have it, we want it. Claim the bounty. Good luck! #MFFL pic.twitter.com/5CFPTQSyfc — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) August 6, 2026

Everyone from the Dallas Mavericks and Goldin Auctions to influencers and LLCs was trying to stake a claim, posting offers for the Flagg one-of-one. One of the highest offers came from OnlyRips, which posted a $2.25 million bounty for the card on August 8.

We’re back at it again…OnlyRips will be offering a $2.25MM bounty for the Cooper Flagg Debut Patch 1/1! @CardPurchaser @WeTheHobby @SportsCardInv pic.twitter.com/1YCBOwXF7j — OnlyRips LLC (@OnlyRipsLLC) August 9, 2026

The latest player to enter the bounty race is high-end card platform Alt, which just launched its first-ever Bounty Auction and pushed the potential price even higher. As of 8:30 AM EST, the current top bid stands at $3 million, or $3.6 million including the buyer's premium.

With 15 days still remaining, that number could climb much higher.

Should the final sale price for this card exceeds $5.11 million it will be the highest basketball card sale of the year, beating out a one-of-one Victor Wembanyama Black Prizm rookie card that sold for exactly $5.11 million on May 26, 2026.

2023 Panini Prizm Victor Wembanyama 1/1 Black Prizm PSA 10 | CardLadder

What is a Bounty Auction?

This new concept allows anyone to place a real binding bid on this Flagg card before it gets cosigned anywhere else. If the owner decides to cosign with Alt, then every bid carries through to the live auction.

BOUNTY TRACKER 🚀



Current Bid (with BP): $3,600,000 https://t.co/iOvnHepr37 — Alt (@altxyzofficial) August 12, 2026

It's a strategic move by Alt that could make it the frontrunner to consign the card. It also gives the seller a higher price floor, which was one of Alt's goals.

"The hobby has been posting bounties for years, and we finally felt this was the moment to create almost a prediction market for that pent-up demand. Even if the owner never sells with Alt, we're giving him the power to know exactly what his card is worth, and that's really what Alt is about," says Alt CEO Leore Avidar.

Cooper Flagg NBA Debut Patch Auto | Topps

"Lots of people had bounties on this card, but it all lived on Instagram. It's really hard to know what's real and what's not. This creates real verification, real verified bidders, and real money."

Alt On Fire in 2026

A one-of-one PSA 8.5 2018 Panini National Treasures Josh Allen NFL Shield Autograph rookie card (#163) | Alt

Alt has been firing on all cylinders lately, and the new Bounty Auction could improve its chances of landing the hottest card of the summer.

Just last week Alt made headlines when they sold the highest-selling Josh Allen card of all time. Landing the Flagg 1/1 rookie card could give the platform an even bigger record to chase.