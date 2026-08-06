Earlier today, Alt, the high-end marketplace for sports and TCG cards, announced the private sale of a one-of-one Josh Allen National Treasures Rookie Patch Autograph for $1.7 million. The bar keeps rising for Allen, as the prior record was a one-of-one 2025 Topps Chrome NFL Shield autograph card that sold for $1.35 million in May.

A one-of-one PSA 8.5 2018 Panini National Treasures Josh Allen NFL Shield Autograph rookie card (#163) | Alt

With this latest sale, Allen joins Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady as the only NFL players with multiple $1M+ card sales (Mahomes also has two, Brady has dozens).

Football cards have been on a tear this year, not only for Josh Allen but also for legends like Joe Montana and Jim Thorpe. Recent blockbuster sales for Montana, Thorpe, and now Josh Allen suggest the market's momentum is accelerating, something you rarely see in the offseason.

A PSA 9 1933 Sport Kings Jim Thorpe #6 | card ladder

Alt CEO Leore Avidar believes this sale points to a bright future. "A sale of this scale reflects where the high-end market is headed. The best 1-of-1 rookie cards from era-defining players are being recognized as legitimate assets, and the market is responding accordingly."

Allen’s Biggest Card Sales

The only other $1M+ Josh Allen card and the second-highest card featuring the Bills quarterback is this ungraded one-of-one 2025 Topps Chrome Honors MVP Gold NFL Shield Autograph that sold for $1.35 million on May 22, 2026.

Josh Allen Gold Shield 1/1 Card | Fanatic

Rounding out Allen's three highest card sales is a PSA 10 2018 Panini National Treasures Rookie Patch Autograph Holo Gold #163 (01/10) with a population of just one that sold for $288,000 on May 21, 2022.

A PSA 10 2018 Panini National Treasures Patch Autograph Holo Gold #163 Josh Allen Rookie Card (#01/10), his highest selling card. | Card Ladder

Is the Allen Market Running Too Hot?

The Bills took Allen with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2018 Draft, and expectations, along with market hype, have been running high ever since.

Allen continues to give the Bills Mafia hope that he’ll deliver the franchise’s first Super Bowl, but both times they’ve reached the conference championship, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have sent them packing. Shortly after the Bills defeated the Jaguars, we discussed just how essential a Super Bowl victory is for the Allen market.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen heads off the field after a 42-36 overtime loss to the Chiefs knocked them out of the playoffs. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

At 30 years old, Allen is entering the stage of his career where championships matter just as much (if not more) than statistics. In order to justify these recent million-dollar sales, he has to bring the Lombardi Trophy to Buffalo. The only other NFL players with multiple million-dollar card sales, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, also own multiple Super Bowl rings.

If Allen doesn't win a ring of his own, his market could implode and extend the Bills' long and painful stretch of sky-high hopes with no payoff. No pressure, Josh.