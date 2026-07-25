If you watched the 2026 NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs, you witnessed one of the wildest championship series in years. That series had everything, from the greatest comeback in Finals history to an epic closeout performance from Knicks hero Jalen Brunson.

Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) pose with the Larry O'Brien and Finals MVP trophies | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It also gave fans and pundits a new storyline: Victor the Villain. Sure, there were murmurs and comments about Wemby being a little dirty before the playoffs started, but after his flagrant two foul on Naz Reid, Wemby's likability started to slide, and it only got worse with the NBA Finals.

Mostly Positive Views on Wemby Before the Playoffs

The 22-year-old 7'4" French center was viewed more or less favorably before the Playoffs started. Most saw him as a quirky, once-in-a-generation talent with global appeal and a fairly clean image to match. Only OKC fans were placing the villain tag on Wemby before the playoffs started, but outside of Oklahoma City, the Spurs prodigy didn't seem to have many haters.

PSA 9 Victor Wembanyama Nebula Choice rookie card (1/1) | Cardladder

His clean image, unique build, and generational talent fueled some incredible card purchases. The $860,100 Wemby Nebula Choice Prizm rookie card sale caught everyone's attention when it sold in February 2025.

2023 Panini Prizm Victor Wembanyama 1/1 Black Prizm PSA 10 | CardLadder

The momentum continued a month later when a one-of-one non-autograph Logoman rookie patch sold for $528,000. And then, roughly a week before Game 1 of the NBA Finals, a one-of-one PSA 10 Black Prizm Wemby rookie card sold for $5,110,000, becoming the fourth-highest-selling basketball card of all time and the highest-selling non-autograph basketball card ever.

Hopes and expectations were dangerously high for Wemby, and then he ran into the Brunson buzzsaw and the rest of the never-say-die Knicks squad.

The Calm Before the Wemby Controversy

Games 1 and 2 were exciting, but relatively drama-free. The Knicks went on an 11-0 run to take the first game of the series. And in Game 2, Brunson hit a go-ahead free throw with about 10 seconds remaining after a poor turnover by Wemby. He got the last look of the game but clanked it off the back of the rim, and the Knicks escaped with the 1-point win.

Knicks were cooking, up 2-0 in the series and riding a 13-game postseason winning streak. They were heading home for Game 3, and it looked like the Knicks could be headed for a sweep.

Victor the Villain Is Born: Wemby's 3 Controversial Moments

The box score from the Spurs' 115-111 road win over the Knicks hides the biggest storyline. If you only look at the stats, you'd see that Wemby was a beast in that game, leading the Spurs with 32 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists.

But the side story was Wemby's first strike, which came with 4:44 to go in the first quarter when he blatantly shoved Brunson and got away with a flagrant foul. To their credit, the referee staff reviewed the play and made a statement the next day saying they missed the call.

Knicks fans didn't miss the play, and the New York media went wild with the Victor the Villain storyline. The New York Post even put out a "Wanted" cover the following day.

The New York Post’s cover on June 10, 2026 | New York Post

And then there was Game 4. Wemby's "I'm in your head" gesture. The Knicks' second-half rally. The OG block. The OG tip. The madness!

Mitchell Robinson flagrant vs. Wemby 😳



"I'm in your head, boy." —Wemby pic.twitter.com/XoXEjHs6k0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 11, 2026

Game 4 was a tale of two halves. All Spurs in the first, all Knicks in the second. Wemby's second strike came early in the third quarter, when he elbowed Karl-Anthony Towns with 9:28 to go in the third.

The play was initially ruled a foul but was upgraded to a Flagrant 1 foul. At that point, the Spurs were up by 29. In retrospect, that may have been the spark that ignited the Knicks' rally.

Victor Wembanyama has been assessed a Flagrant 1 foul for elbowing Karl-Anthony Towns.



Wemby is now one Flagrant Foul point away from a 1-game suspension.pic.twitter.com/NSpCMC44nK — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) June 11, 2026

Game 5 was more of the same. Lots of physical play from the Spurs. Spurs took the lead early. The Knicks battled back behind Brunson's 45-point night. And Wemby was the center of attention for a third controversial play in three games, this one again against Jalen Brunson.

2026 NBA Finals Game 5 Win Probability | ESPN

Wemby got away with a clear landing zone violation as Brunson was coming down from a three-point attempt. Wemby not only stuck his foot in Brunson's landing space, but was also caught looking down. Intentional or not, the refs didn't make the call, but both the announcers and thousands on social media felt like Wemby got away with another dirty play.

Absolutely horrific missed call on Wemby. Wowwwwwwwwwwwww. Cannot believe that! — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) June 14, 2026

He made things even worse by walking straight off the court without congratulating the champs. A classless move that fueled the growing "Victor the Villain" narrative among fans and NBA observers.

Is the Frenchman's Hobby Market Toast?

Not yet. In fact, it doesn't look like the Wembanyama market has been impacted at all. His cards are up 95% in the last 3 months alone and up nearly 200% year-to-date. However, unless he and the Spurs are able to string together several championships, there are certainly enough reasons to be cautious. Especially with this new villain persona.

Plus, history suggests big men rarely become hobby darlings. Wembanyama has already reached a level of collector hype that no big man before him has approached.

1957 Topps Bill Russell | Card Ladder

Even all-time great big men like Shaquille O'Neal, Tim Duncan, and Bill Russell never reached the level of hobby dominance Wembanyama has achieved this early. But Wemby still has a long road ahead before he can be in the same sentence with any of those three.

So, buyers beware before chasing the hype. Wembanyama could become the rare big man who transcends the position, but history suggests he is far more likely to finish like a Ming instead of a Mamba.