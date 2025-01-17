Amad Diallo might just be the piece Manchester United needs
Amad Diallo saved Manchester United from a potential embarrassment at Old Trafford on Thursday evening.
Amad scored three times after the 80th minute to secure three points for United after they trailed Southampton, who have only won one Premier League match this season, late at home.
Each of Amad’s goals came from the right wing in quick succession and each was more wonderful to watch as his effort and quality was on display as he secured the hat trick, the first Premier League hat trick for a Manchester United player since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2022.
The winger, 22, started the party in the 82nd minute when he hammered his shot past Aaron Ramsdale after his initial effort was blocked right back to the Manchester United attacker. Amad’s 90th minute finish was the conclusion of a beautiful give-and-go between the winger and Christian Eriksen with Amad getting a slight enough touch to give his side the lead just before stoppage time.
Amad’s third and final goal was the result of the high-press he was playing against the Southampton defenders, doing just enough to force a turnover before slotting the ball in the net to make it 3-1 in the fourth minute of second half stoppage time.
Amad previously spent time on-loan with Sunderland and Rangers before finally breaking into Manchester United’s first-team fold last season. The club has desperately needed someone to take over as their reliable goal-scorer and while Amad’s performance against Southampton was exceptional, the Saints are destined for relegation to the EFL Championship at the end of the season.
Regardless, he remains a great player for collectors to watch as the Premier League season continues.
There was a sticker of Amad produced in 2019-20 Panini Calciatori Stickers (#27) when he was with Atalanta in Italy and his first Manchester United sticker was in 2021 Panini Premier League - Transfer Updates (#U28).
Amad Diallo’s Rookie Cards:
2020-2021 Topps Stadium Club Chrome Champions League #70
The first card that was produced of Amad, the Stadium Club Chrome rookie features the classic look you’ve come to expect from that product along with the RC badge in a corner. With loads of parallels, this card should be on the front of every Amad collector’s list.
2020-2021 Topps Chrome x Steve Aoki Champions League Neon Future Insert #NF-ADL
It’s not often that a rookie card comes with a tie into music, but Amad has a rookie card in a Steve Aoki set. Who can say no to that?