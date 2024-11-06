Is Viktor Gyökeres the next great Premier League striker?
The soccer world is always looking out for its next big thing and it appears that we have finally found the next great striker, right before a potential move to England’s Premier League.
Viktor Gyökeres, 26, is the lead striker for Sporting CP in Liga Portugal and he is becoming one of the best attacking players in all of Europe, setting him up for a move to a top-five league in Europe sooner rather than later.
The Swedish striker already has 20 goals in all competitions for Sporting CP this season after collecting 43 goals and 14 assists in all competitions in his first campaign after signing from Coventry City in England’s second-tier. Gyökeres is in the midst of one of the best scoring runs ever, having scored four against Estrela de Amadora in the league on November 1 before collecting a hat trick against Manchester City in the Champions League midweek, his sixth consecutive match with at least a goal for Sporting CP.
Some of you may be thinking: wait, how is Gyökeres going to be the next great Premier League striker if he’s wasting away in the Portuguese top flight?
Well that comes down to his current head coach and future Manchester United boss, Rúben Amorim. Gyökeres’ coach will officially begin his role as the new head coach at Old Trafford on November 11 and the entire soccer world is waiting to see if he acquires his lead striker from Sporting CP during his first transfer window with Manchester United in January.
There’s one big issue for Manchester United should Amorim want to bring in a familiar face from Lisbon: Gyökeres reportedly has a €100 million release clause in his contract and Amorim told reporters earlier this week that he expects the striker to remain in Portugal for the entirety of Sporting CP’s season.
For collectors:
There wasn’t a card released featuring Viktor Gyökeres until Panini released their 2023-2024 Donruss Soccer product and card #159 in the set is the first rookie card release for the Swedish Striker. Since the initial 2023-2024 Donruss Soccer card was released, Gyökeres has been included in any Topps or Panini UEFA Club Competitions set but there still isn’t an autograph option on the market.