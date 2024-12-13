Aaron Judge's Dropped Fly Ball in World Series Sells for Nearly $45K
As a Yankees fan, there are not many moments from the 2024 World Series I’d like to remember. At the top of that list is Aaron Judge dropping a fly ball in Game 5.
Someone, however, now only wants to remember but keep the ball from that game as a keepsake.
The ball Judge dropped sold at auction through the Dodgers for $43,510 on Thursday.
The moment was a devastating one for Yankees fans who had high hopes for the Yankees making their first World Series in 15 years. Instead, Judge dropped Tommy Edman's fly ball, which started a chain reaction of errors and misplays that allowed the Los Angeles Dodgers to score three runs on the way to closing a five-run gap.
The Dodgers went on to win the game and the World Series.
While this Yankees fan doesn’t want to think much more about the game, there is someone out there who was willing to pay nearly $44K for the chance to relive that moment over and over.
The bidding was furious on the final day. Entering Thursday, the ball was $17,000, but the ball jumped in price over the last few hours.