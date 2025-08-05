Yankees Closer Makes Brutal Admission After Giving Up HR to Blow a Save
The New York Yankees lost another game in ugly fashion on Monday night that started with closer Devin Williams blowing a save in the ninth inning when he surrendered a game-tying home run to Joc Pederson and ended with Jake Bird giving up a walk-off home run in the tenth inning.
Williams had lost the closing job earlier this year, which is his first season with the Yankees, but embattled manager Aaron Boone has turned back to him recently. That move didn't pay off Monday night, as Williams served up a pitch right down the middle to Pederson, who hit 408 feet into the stands in right field.
After the game Williams made a brutal admission about his performance, saying he felt good but just one pitch cost him.
"Like I said, I felt great. It was the one pitch that hurt me," Williams said. "Other than that I thought I was executing pitches but the game has to end there with me."
That one pitch was pretty costly. If Williams were able to close out the game, the Yankees would have been able to put an end to their losing streak and would get some good vibes moving forward. Instead they dropped their fourth straight game.
"Things haven’t been going well for a while and I think everyone’s well aware of that," Williams said. "I would say I’m trying my best, sometimes that leads to the opposite outcome you’re trying to achieve but you know at the end of the day you’ve got to get it done."
Williams has had a rough season with the Yankees. While he has 17 saves, Williams has given up six runs in his last seven innings and has allowed 24 earned runs in 42.1 innings on the season. In his last two years with the Brewers he gave up a combined 13 earned runs.
The Yankees are now tied with the Mariners for the third wild-card spot in the American League and are just 1.5 games ahead of the Rangers in that race.
The pressure will only ramp up for New York on Tuesday night when they face the Rangers again. If they have a lead late, it will be interesting to see if Boone goes back to Williams, or if he opts to use someone else to close it out.