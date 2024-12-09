Fanatics and Sotheby’s 2nd Premium Card Auction Has Been Announced
Over the summer, Fanatics announced a partnership with one of the world’s most prominent art auctioneers, Sotheby’s. Their goal? To bring more awareness to the world of sports cards by curating and selling one of the most impressive collections in history.
The first auction was aptly named:
“Holy Grails.”
Over $7 million in sales were generated from 33 cards. Highlights included:
- A 1955 Topps Roberto Clemente PSA 9, which sold for $840,000.
- A LeBron James 2003 Exquisite rookie patch autograph, which sold for $432,000.
- A Shohei Ohtani card, which set a then-record of $336,000.
While Ohtani’s record has since been surpassed by a card that sold for over $500,000, this sale marked a milestone at the time.
On December 16th, Sotheby’s will once again partner with Fanatics for what they are calling the “Exquisite | Capsule Collection.”
This auction will exclusively feature Upper Deck Exquisite cards from the past few decades.
Nowadays, high-end cards like these are staples for sports card companies. However, when the Exquisite product line first launched, it was not well received. Karvin Cheung, often credited as the creator of Exquisite, pioneered the concept of high-end Rookie Patch Autographs (RPAs) at unprecedented price points. Back then, these prices were far from the norm, though they pale in comparison to today’s market values for similar cards.
This collection includes 11 cards, ranging from individual LeBron James pieces to a Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman triple Logoman card. Many consider these cards to be art pieces due to their rarity and the historical significance of the players featured.
You can check out the full list of cards here. Make sure to mark your calendars for December 16th, when the auctions go live.