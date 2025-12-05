Scarce 2017 NT Patrick Mahomes Rookie Card in live auction Saturday

Patrick Mahomes is one of the top Quarterbacks in the NFL right now, even with his Kansas City Chiefs having a bit of an off year. He has continued to see growth in the hobby, as his cards are still very collectable. Mahomes' rookie cards in particular carry some good value, and rarity can be a key factor. On December 6th at 7 PM EST, a scarce Mahomes rookie autographed card will be coming up for auction.

Ahead of this auction, here is what collectors should know.

Rare Patrick Mahomes card set for auction

The card that will be going up for auction is from a high end set: 2017 National Treasures Football. The card features Mahomes getting ready to throw a pass, along with a three color patch and an autograph. Perhaps the most appealing part of the card is it's scarcity: there are only 25 copies in existence.

The card is also graded a PSA 8. According to Card Ladder data, the most recent sale of the card in this grade was on January 15th, 2025, when it sold for $15,102 at auction. In this auction, the card will be starting at only $1.

2017 National Treasures Patrick Mahomes Rookie Materials Signatures Silver PSA 8 | dcsports87 via eBay

eBay Live Mahomes auction to happen at 7 PM on December 6th

The auction will be hosted by online seller dcsports87 and Sports Cards Nonsense on the eBay Live selling platform. The event is scheduled to begin at 7 PM EST on Saturday, December 6th. Aside from the Mahomes card, dcsports87 will have some of their strongest inventory up for sale. This includes some of the greatest names across the high end Football and Baseball sides of the hobby, such as Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Lamar Jackson, and more. All of the cards in the auction will be starting at only $1 as well.

Collectors can join the event here.

dcsports87 Live Event: Saturday, December 6th at 7 PM EST | eBay Live

The sports card hobby is thriving, as is online selling. Collectors in the market for high end MLB and NFL singles should take the time to tune in. Some of the cards featured in this auction do not pop up for sale very often, so it is hard to say when collectors will have another chance to add these grail-type cards to their collections, or to even see them at a live auction setting. The event will get underway on December 6th at 7 PM EST.

