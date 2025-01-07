FC Barcelona Partners with Goldin For Memorabilia Auction
Goldin Auctions has become known for its high profile and unique auction events. Next up is a memorabilia event soccer fans around the world can get excited about. On Thursday, January 23 at 10:00 a.m. ET, items used by Barça legends throughout FC Barcelona’s history at Spotify Camp Nou stadium will go up for auction with Goldin.
Recent Stadium renovations have provided FC Barcelona fans the opportunity to own unique pieces of sports memorabilia, including lockers and benches used by some of the greatest in the game: Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona, Johan Cruyff, Ladislao Kubala, Pep Guardiola, Gerard Piqué, Ronaldinho, Neymar, Robert Lewandowski, and more. In addition, the field crest from the home and visiting coaching areas, UEFA Champion League Victory Pictures, corner flags, and the penalty spot on turf from the last game played at the stadium will be available.
“FC Barcelona has millions of fans around the world and these items represent the history, talent, and spirit of the club – they’ve been part of the journey to greatness for so many legends of the sport,” said Ken Goldin, Founder and CEO of Goldin. “We’re honored to bring these one-of-a-kind pieces to Barça fans, for the very first time.”
This isn’t the first time Goldin has featured key pieces of FC Barcelona’s history in one of their auctions. In the past they have featured Lionel Messi’s jersey from his game-winning goal versus Real Madrid in the El Clasico Match, a #1/1 2023-24 Topps Chrome SuperFractor Lamine Yamal Signed Rookie Card, a 2004-05 Gem Mint 10 Lionel Messi rookie card, and more.
The auction begins on January 23rd and will run for 20 days. Extended bidding starts on Wednesday, February 12 at 10:00 p.m. ET.