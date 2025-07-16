Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards and Naz Reid Make a Young Fan’s Day with Jersey Signing Moment
Even though it’s the offseason, Anthony Edwards and Naz Reid are still active in representing the Minnesota Timberwolves off the court. This can be seen when the pair made a young fan’s day by bestowing their signatures on his jersey and cap.
During an NBA Summer League game, Edwards and Reid were present to support their colleagues from courtside. As seen in a video shared by Goldin on Instagram, a young boy wearing the All-Star guard’s white Timberwolves jersey strode to the pair’s location.
Edwards warmly received the fan and signed his jersey. Seeing that it wasn’t enough, the All-Star guard also asked for his cap and left his autograph there.
After his part, Edwards asked the kid if he knew the person sitting beside him, who happened to be Reid. The Timberwolves’ big man then took the kid’s cap and signed it as well.
“You’ve got two for one,” Edwards playfully said.
After getting their autographs, the kid quickly left as the two stars returned to watching the game. It’s safe to say that the young fan got more than what he came for, thanks to the duo of Edwards and Reid signing his stuff at the game.
The State of Signed Anthony Edwards Jerseys in the Market
Without a doubt, Edwards is one of the hottest names in professional basketball and the sports card market that comes along with it. Thanks to his potential on the court, a lot of collectors have gravitated towards his stock, especially during the past season.
While his sports cards are a hot commodity, signed Anthony Edwards jerseys are also a good option to look at. They’re as rare as autographed cards from the Minnesota Timberwolves star could offer a lot of room to grow from a price perspective.
Take a recent auction by Goldin as an example. Last month, a game-used black jersey sold for $9,600. The kicker here is that it wasn’t signed by Edwards at all, but it managed to reach that price.
When it comes to his signed and game-used jerseys, collectors will be glad to know they go for a lot in the market. Another Goldin auction last month saw a particular Anthony Edwards jersey he used in a game, signed, and even left an inscription, sell for $56,120.
The jersey presented here came from his seventh game against the Denver Nuggets during his rookie season in the NBA. Taking a closer look at it, Edwards inscribed “NBA Top Shot 2020 #1 Pick” right below his signature.
All of these elements elevated the jersey’s value in the market. At the same time, it gives collectors the price potential of memorabilia signed by the Timberwolves star himself.
The Verdict on Signed Anthony Edwards Jerseys
Getting a jersey signed by Ant-Man himself is an opportunity no true collector would pass up on. As it stands, the young fan made the most out of his encounter with Edwards by having both his jersey and cap signed.
With how these memorabilia pieces perform in the market, there’s a good chance the kid has ended up with two good assets in his collection. If he decides to cash out, those two signed items will see a lot of takers once they go public.