Lionel Messi to Barcelona: Director Rates Chances of Spectacular Return
Barcelona sporting director Deco has all but ruled out a future reunion with Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi.
While the idea of a return to Barcelona further down the line for Messi has long been accepted, the Argentina icon ramped up the speculation with a surprise visit to Camp Nou which he documented on social media alongside an admission of his wish to say goodbye to fans in person.
Since that stadium visit last month, fans inside Camp Nou have chanted Messi’s name during every game in the team’s newly renovated home, making their desire to see him brought back abundantly clear.
However, the chances of a transfer appear slim as sporting director Deco moved to firmly shoot down the speculation.
“I don’t think it’s possible for Messi to come back,” Deco told Cadena SER. “He has a contract with Inter Miami and we haven’t discussed it. Leo is Leo, a great player, but it’s not a topic right now.”
What Messi Has Said About Barcelona Return
The entire subject of an immediate return to Barcelona for Messi was created by the man himself. Until his visit to Camp Nou, the widely accepted plan was for Barça to hold a tribute event for Messi in the not-too-distant future, and the door to a non-playing role after he retires is wide open.
Things changed in early November, however. His social media post was quickly followed by an interview with Catalan media—conducted before his appearance on the Camp Nou turf but released afterwards—in which Messi did not shy away from his desire to move his family back to Barcelona.
“We miss Barcelona a lot,” he confessed. “My wife and I, the kids, are always talking about Barcelona, about the idea of living there again. We have our house there, everything, so that’s what we want.”
Having only declared his desire to say goodbye to club just days earlier, many fans quickly urged the club to give Messi the reunion they believed he was craving.
Could Messi Return to Barcelona?
As Deco points out, Messi’s contract with Miami is an obvious complication.
His previous deal with the Herons was due to expire at the end of 2025 but Messi inked a new three-year contract in October, weeks before his Camp Nou vacation, meaning any transfer would have to go through Miami.
Miami have effectively built their franchise around Messi and the likelihood of the Major League Soccer outfit agreeing to a permanent transfer is incredibly slim, but the idea of a short-term loan continues to be floated.
Messi and Miami face Thomas Müller’s Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS Cup this weekend, after which there will be a two-month break before the 2026 regular season gets underway on Feb. 21. Previously, players have been known to seal short loans with European clubs to retain their fitness.
David Beckham, Miami co-owner, spent two spells on loan with AC Milan in 2009 and 2010, while the likes of Thierry Henry, Landon Donovan and Robbie Keane have all paused their MLS careers to spend time in Europe.
In theory, a short-term loan to Barcelona is feasible but would have to be signed off by Miami.
Barcelona President Downplays Return Rumors
Deco’s comments about a potential reunion with Messi are not the first from a high-ranking Barcelona official.
Indeed, shortly after Messi’s surprise Camp Nou visit, club president Joan Laporta was asked about the idea of re-signing the club’s greatest-ever player, but he met the idea with similar scepticism.
“Out of the utmost respect for Messi, the professionals at the club, Barça and the Barça club members, I believe that now, for me to make speculation that is unrealistic, nor do I think is fair ... well, I believe that is not appropriate,” he stressed.
Instead, Laporta has kept his focus on a future tribute event for Messi. The current president believes any celebration should only be held once Camp Nou is open in its entirety in the coming years.