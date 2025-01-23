Federer’s Autographed 2004 Wimbledon Racket Goes To Auction
An autographed racket belonging to tennis star Roger Federer used in 2004 for his championship-winning point at Wimbledon has hit the auction block for the first time.
The rare piece of memorabilia, featuring Federer's autograph to fashion guru Anna Wintour and her daughter, is being auctioned by Prestige Memorabilia, with estimates reaching upwards of $100,000.
Prestige Memorabilia said it is the only photo-matched Federer racket from any grand slam tournament he won to go for sale.
Used to secure Federer's second Wimbledon title, the Wilson N-Code Pro Stock racket is one of a few belonging to the former Swiss tennis star to go to auction.
Many of the most expensive Federer rackets to sell at auction was at Christie’s in 2021 as part of the "Roger Federer Collection," which raised around $1.6 million for his foundation.
Last May, Federer’s racket from the 2011 French Open Final, where he lost to Rafal Nadal, sold at Prestige Memorabilia for $31,126.80.
For those looking to bid on the Wimbledon racket, Federer's autograph to Anna Wintour, best known as the editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine, is an added bonus and makes this collectable that much more unique. Wintour is a big tennis fan.
In a thrilling four-set final, Federer defeated No. 2-ranked Andy Roddick 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 to win Wimbledon in 2004.
"To Anna and Bee" is etched on the side of the racket, followed by Federer's signature.
The auction description reads: "The historic racket was originally signed by Federer for his famous friend, Anna Wintour, and her daughter. Wintour is regarded as one of, if not the most influential figures in fashion, and was often seen supporting Federer from his player box throughout his career. The racket is accompanied by a coveted Resolution Photomatch, forensically confirming it was the very racket which won the championship point of the final match. Resolution also found likely matches to two of Federer’s matches during the 2004 Canada Masters. An additional Letter of Authenticity from James Spence Authentication certifies the authenticity of the autograph."
The auction ends on Feb. 9.