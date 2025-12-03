Top 5 Chris Paul cards to watch after his announcement

A few days before Thanksgiving, Chris Paul, one of the greatest true point guards ever to play the game, announced his intention to retire via X (formerly Twitter) on November 22, 2025. CP3 is a 12-time All Star, 2-time gold medalist, and is 2nd all time in assists and steals, trailing only Utah Jazz legend John Stockton.

In addition to his defense, Paul has the Point God reputation with elite ball handling, incredible basketball IQ, and is a natural born leader. Over the course of his career, he averaged 16.8 points, 9.2 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game. The only thing missing from his incredible list of credentials is a championship.

Below are 5 incredible cards featuring CP3, from his rookie season with New Orleans to the 2013 debut of Kaboom and a Triple Logoman. Check them all out below.

2022 Panini Flawless Triple Logoman Damian Lillard, Stephen Curry, Chris Paul

2022 Panini Flawless Triple Logoman Damian Lillard, Stephen Curry, Chris Paul (1/1) | Card Ladder

This one-of-one non-autograph ungraded triple Logoman is the third highest selling CP3 card of all time. The most recent sale came in February 2025 when it sold for $55.7K. Featuring Paul along with the Steph Curry, the greatest shooter of all time and Big Game Dame, this is a stunning card that is very likely to continue to keep climbing in value. This card only appears once in the Card Ladder database so there’s no trend data to report, but it will be a key card to watch after Paul officially retires in 2026.

2005-06 Topps Chrome Gold Refractor #168 (/99)

A BGS 9.5 2005-06 Topps Chrome Chris Paul Gold Refractor rookie card #168 (/99) | Card Ladder

For an affordable CP3 rookie card there’s the 2005-06 Topps Chrome base rookie (#168) which can still be found for around $20-$35 ungraded online. However, for a more elite copy there is the Gold refractor serial numbered to just 99.

The highest-selling Gold Refractor was a BGS 9.5 that sold for $9,055 in March 2021. Prices have come down considerably since then, with the highest selling copy in 2025 going for $2,650 on November 23, 2025. With Paul’s final season underway, this card feels poised for a rebound sooner rather than later.

2005-06 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Rookie Patch Autograph #46-AP (/3)

A BGS 9 2005-06 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Rookie Patch Autograph #46-AP Chris Paul rookie card (/3) | Card Ladder

This stunning rookie patch autograph card became the highest selling CP3 card of all time when it sold for $124.2K in October, 2021 and still maintains that title today. This rookie patch autograph is just one of three with a mint 9 card grading and a perfect gem mint 10 autograph grade. With the three color patch and the first of three in this Exquisite Collection set, this card and the other two copies are as good as it gets for Chris Paul fans and collectors.

2009-10 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Dual Logos Autograph Chris Paul & John Stockton

A BGS 8.5 2009-10 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection All-NBA Access Dual Logo Autograph Patch Chris Paul & John Stockton | Card Ladder

Chris Paul has a number of incredible dual autograph Logoman cards paired up with stars like Derrick Rose, Russell Westbrook, and other NBA legends but the best of the bunch pairs the Point God up with John Stockton, the only player in NBA history with more assists and steals than Paul.

As a one-of-one dual Logoman autograph card with the #1 and #2 assist and steals leaders of all time, this is a true grail card yet the sales data makes this card look woefully undervalued, but I suspect that changes the next time this card hits the auction block.

According to Card Ladder, this card sold in 2021 for $15.2K, then spiked in value when it sold for $52.8K in 2022 and then quickly crashed back down to $18.9K in 2023. Barring a significant market shock, I believe the present value for this card is closer to the 2022 sale, especially on the heels of Paul's retirement.

2013 Panini Innovation Kaboom! #17

A PSA 10 2013 Panini Innovation Chris Paul Kaboom! #17 | Card Ladder

The Kaboom cards have been some of the hottest inserts in 2025 with record sales for players like Steph Curry, Caitlin Clark, and Lebron James. This list wouldn't feel right without the 2013 Chris Paul Kaboom (#17) which was the debut set of this wildly popular insert. Panini only chose a handful of players to feature in 2013 and the Point God got the nod, naturally.

While there are plenty of great Chris Paul Kabooms to choose from, including gold parallels, the highest selling copy is the 2013 Kaboom #17, which sold for $12.6K in September, 2025. The highest selling CP3 Gold Kaboom is a PSA 9 2018 copy featuring Paul on the Rockets.

