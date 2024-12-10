Hulk Hogan Wrestles Back the Throne: Iconic 1982 Card Sells for $132K!
The most iconic wrestler in the most iconic wrestling card set of all time is back on top. The 1982-83 Wrestling All-Stars set features some of the biggest names in wrestling, with “rookie” cards of Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and André the Giant. Over the weekend, Hulk Hogan reclaimed the throne of wrestling cards when one of his cards sold for $132,000.
Before this sale, the previous record for a wrestling card was held by a modern piece. A 2022 Prizm Black 1/1 The Rock card sold for $126,000.
Heritage Auctions had an exceptional weekend, achieving over $22.7 million in sales. Among the highlights was a sealed 1979 O-Pee-Chee case containing Wayne Gretzky rookie cards, previously sold for $3.7 million before the buyer defaulted. This time, the case sold for $2.5 million, which, while lower than the original price, is still a significant figure.
When discussing the greatest wrestling card sets of all time, the 1982-83 Wrestling All-Stars set consistently tops the list. However, a modern set could rival its legacy in the future. In 20 years, collectors might view the 2002 Fleer Royal Rumble product as equally important.
The 2002 Royal Rumble set boasts a star-studded lineup comparable to the Wrestling All-Stars. Its rookie cards feature legends like Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, Batista (credited as “Deacon Batista”), Rob Van Dam, Torrie Wilson, Stacy Keibler, and John Cena. With such a roster, the set arguably matches or even surpasses its predecessor in terms of superstar caliber.
Before this record-breaking sale, Hulk Hogan's dominance in the 1982 set was already established. Two previous sales of his card were close to $50,000, and a BGS 9.5 André the Giant card sold for $47,970.
There are only 18 PSA 9-graded Hulk Hogan cards from this set, and no PSA 10s exist. This particular card carried an MBA Gold sticker on its PSA case, indicating it is one of the better-graded copies, which may explain the premium price it fetched.