Unopened case of cards with Gretzky Rookie is back at auction
It is rare for a one-of-a-kind sports collectible to sell twice within the same year, but that appears to be the case with this 1979 Wayne Gretzky sports card case.
But why?
Back in February, Heritage Auctions sold the only known sealed 1979 O-Pee-Chee Hockey case for $3.72 million.
The 1979 card is Gretzky’s first trading card, although it technically isn’t from his rookie year. The World Hockey Association (WHA) was a hockey league you may have never heard of. Originally consisting of 12 teams, several eventually merged with the NHL due to financial issues. In 1978, the Edmonton Oilers signed future legend Wayne Gretzky, and a year later, the team was part of the merger—marking the beginning of an iconic era.
To make things a bit more complicated with Gretzky’s rookie cards, there are two versions that look the same on the front but differ significantly. Topps and O-Pee-Chee (or “OPC” as it is sometimes referred to) both produced cards of Gretzky that are highly sought after. While they share the same design, the Topps card was produced in the United States, while the O-Pee-Chee was produced in Canada and features a French back.
The top sales of these cards look vastly different.
A Topps PSA 10 sold in 2022 for $1.2 million, while a PSA 10 of the O-Pee-Chee sold in 2021 for $3.75 million.
This difference in value stems from several factors. The OPC card was produced in Canada, which means a few key things. It was printed in much smaller quantities, so fewer of them exist. Additionally, OPC cards were cut with wire rather than a paper cutter, making them extremely hard to find in good condition.
These factors make this sealed case a significant item in the sports card world. Unfortunately, after the February auction, the buyer did not pay, which is why the case is going back up for sale.
Writers at The Athletic spoke with Heritage Auctions , who confirmed that all protocols were followed for this auction. Heritage stated that only about 1% of their auctions go unpaid.
It’s unfortunate this auction fell into that 1%, but this doesn’t diminish the case’s value and rarity. As the only known unopened case of this product from 1979, it represents a nearly irreplaceable piece of sports card history.