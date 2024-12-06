Larry Lucchino's Red Sox Collection Auction Results
On December 4, the Bonhams Skinner auction “Curse-Breaker: The Collection of Larry Lucchino” closed with over $740,000 in sales.
Lucchino was a lawyer at the practice of Edward Bennet Williams, the owner of the Baltimore Orioles and the NFL franchise now known as the Washington Commanders, after graduating from Yale Law School in 1971. Through his work he was able to join the NFL team’s board of directors, became the president of the Orioles in 1988, then president and CEO of the San Diego Padres in 1995. In 2001, Lucchino left the Padres for the Boston Red Sox and became a part of the first World Series win by the franchise in 86 years.
With a career dedicated to success in sports, Lucchino amassed a collection over the decades as one of the most accomplished executives in MLB history. After the three-time cancer survivor’s passing in April of 2024 at the age of 78, Bonhams Skinner shared a press release in which Lucchino’s brother, Frank, stated all proceeds would be distributed to New England charities through The Lucchino Family Foundation.
Amongst the items sold were his 2004 Tiffany & Co. Commissioner’s trophy from the Red Sox World Series win for $165,600; 2004 Boston Red Sox World Series Championship ring for $102,100; and the third base from the series-clinching Game 4 win. Other items from the auction included:
1. 1935 signed photo of Boston Braves players Babe Ruth and Fred M. Frankhouse
sold for $4,096
2. A pair of Fenway Park Grandstand seats installed in 1934
sold for $21,760
3. A limited edition Louisville Slugger bat signed by Ted Williams
sold for $5,120
4. 1983 Baltimore Orioles World Series Championship ring
sold for $20,480
5. A set of six 1993 Nabisco All Star uncut sheets, signed and framed
sold for $768
“The iconic objects in Larry Lucchino’s collection reflect not only the rich history of the Red Sox, but also his unmatched personal impact on the franchise. It was truly a privilege to help share these incredible artifacts with fans and collectors alike,” commented Robin Starr, General Manager of Bonhams Skinner. “Larry’s legacy was also one of generosity and so we are thrilled that proceeds will benefit his foundation.”