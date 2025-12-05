Top 5 Iconic Multiplayer Vintage Baseball Cards

In the late 1880s, the Old Judge tobacco cards captured the spirit of baseball’s early years with black-and-white photographs of Major League Baseball’s first players. While most cards featured individual portraits, a few rare examples showed two players together in staged action scenes. These were the first multiplayer cards.

The earliest multiplayer card from the 1800s (Michael Griffin, Chris Fulmer) | eBay

By the early 1900s, tobacco companies were experimenting with more elaborate card designs that featured multiple players. The T201 Mecca Double Folders from 1911 and the T202 Hassan Triple Folders from 1912 used fold-out panels to highlight pairs or trios of players in creative layouts.

As the decades went on, multiplayer cards became a defining part of the baseball card hobby. One of the first bubble gum sets ever, 1935 Goudey, features an iconic multiplayer card with Babe Ruth and three of his Boston Braves teammates in the Bambino’s final season.

RELATED: 3 Modern Babe Ruth cards every collector should know

Card Ladder

After a baseball card hiatus during World War II, Topps leader cards, combo rookies, and legendary duos of the 1950s and 1960s became a huge component of vintage baseball card sets. These cards remind us that baseball history is built on partnerships, rivalries, and moments shared. With that in mind, here are five of the most iconic multiplayer baseball cards ever made, excluding team cards.

5. 1966 Topps “NL Batting Leaders” #215 Roberto Clemente / Hank Aaron / Willie Mays

Card Ladder

PSA 5 Price: $48

What Makes this Card Iconic: It features three Hall of Famers who are consistently ranked among the top 10-15 players in baseball history. These three players were the actual top three batting average leaders in the National League for the 1965 season (Clemente, Aaron, and Mays, in that order), adding a layer of genuine historical significance to the card's theme. Clemente went on to win the NL MVP award in 1966.

4. 1963 Topps “Rookie Stars” Pete Rose / Pedro Gonzalez / Ken McMullen / Al Weis

Card Ladder

PSA 5 Price: $2,083

What Makes this Card Iconic: It is the only recognized rookie card of Major League Baseball's all-time hit leader, Pete Rose. The card is extremely popular and expensive, especially in high grades. Only 1 PSA 10 copy of this card exists, and it sold in 2016 for over $700,000.

The other three players did not have insignificant MLB careers. Ken McMullen had a 16-season career with 156 home runs, and Al Weis is famous for a key home run in the 1969 World Series. Pedro González was the first player born in the Dominican Republic to play for the New York Yankees.

3. 1953 Bowman Color Yogi Berra / Mickey Mantle / Hank Bauer #44

Card Ladder

PSA 5 Price: $470

What Makes this Card Iconic: This is one of the earliest examples of a major post-war card to feature multiple stars together on the front. It features three key members of the dominant New York Yankees teams of the 1950s in the dugout. Collectors love the candid smiles of Berra and Bauer. A very young-looking Mantle appears deep in thought, which adds to the endearing and unique nature of this card.

2. 1958 Topps Mickey Mantle/Hank Aaron (418) "World Series Batting Foes"

Card Ladder

PSA 5 Price: $336

What Makes this Card Iconic: This card brings an unmatched level of star power and features a beautifully framed photo with Aaron and Mantle facing each other with Yankee Stadium in the background. Between them, the two Hall of Famers combined for over 1,200 career home runs.

The card commemorates the 1957 World Series, where Aaron's Braves beat Mantle’s Yankees in a 7-game classic. Mantle got his revenge in 1958 in a World Series rematch, beating Aaron’s Braves in another 7-game classic.

1. 1968 Topps Rookie Stars Nolan Ryan / Jerry Koosman

Jerry Koosman/Nolan Ryan "1968 Rookie Stars" - New York Mets - Card No. 177 - PSA 10 | https://www.psacard.com/auctionprices/baseball-cards/1968-topps/mets-rookies/auction/404697

PSA 5 Price: $1,800

What Makes this Card Iconic: It is the official rookie card of the legendary Hall of Fame pitcher, Nolan Ryan. Ryan is well known for being the all-time leader in strikeouts (5,714) and no-hitters (7). His career spanned so many years that this card appeals to multiple generations of collectors, ensuring its lasting relevance and iconic status in the hobby.

The card isn't just about Ryan though. Jerry Koosman was also an excellent pitcher, helping lead the "Miracle Mets" to the 1969 World Series. Koosman had two wins in the series, and he was a two-time All Star.

The card utilizes the classic 1960s Topps "Rookie Stars" design. This multi-player format is characteristic of the era, and this card is the most desirable example. An SGC 10 copy of this card sold for $180K in 2023.

Honorable Mentions:

1911 T201 Mecca Double Folders Ty Cobb and Sam Crawford (PSA 3-$1,300)

1935 Goudey “4-in-1” Babe Ruth / Marty McManus / Ed Brandt/ Rabbit Maranville (PSA 5-$5,063)

1957 Topps “Dodgers Sluggers” with Furillo / Hodges / Campanella / Snider #400 (PSA 5-$90)

Card Ladder

1957 Topps "Yankees' Power Hitters" with Mickey Mantle and Yogi Berra #407 (PSA 5-$395)

1958 Topps “Sluggers Supreme” #321 Ted Williams and Ted Kluszewski (PSA 5-$43)

1962 Topps “Manager’s Dream” Mickey Mantle and Willie Mays (PSA 5-$230)

1962 Topps “AL Home Run Leaders” #53 Mickey Mantle / Harmon Killebrew / Roger Maris (PSA 5-$180)

1963 Topps “NL Batting Leaders” Hank Aaron / Frank Robinson / Stan Musial #1 (PSA 5-$60)

1973 Topps “All Time Home Run Leaders” #1 Babe Ruth / Hank Aaron / Willie Mays (PSA 5-$75)

1973 Topps Mike Schmidt (Rookie Card) with John Hilton and Ron Cey #508 (PSA 5-$230)

1977 Topps #6 1976 Strikeout Leaders Nolan Ryan and Tom Seaver (PSA 5-$18)

1978 Topps Alan Trammell / Paul Molitor Rookie Shortstops #711 (PSA 5-$19)

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: