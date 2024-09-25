Clemente Rookie and Ohtani Cards Sell for Big Bucks at Sotheby's & Fanatics Collect's Inaugural Auction
NEW YORK CITY — Sotheby’s and Fanatics Collect’s Holy Grail inaugural auction saw plenty of stars, high-priced cards and a couple of bidding wars on Tuesday night.
The auction featured 33 lots with modern and vintage sports cards and several Pokemon cards. In total, buyers paid $7 million.
Here are the top seven sales from the night.
1955 Topps #164 Roberto Clemente - PSA 9 - $840,000
The highest sale of the night went to this Clemente Rookie Card.
2005-06 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Dual Logoman Autographs #DLA-JE Michael Jordan/Julius Irving 1-of-1 - $780,000
This beautiful dual logo man autograph showcases two of the NBA’s all-time greatest — a true 1-of-1 from a brand that changed the trajectory of the hobby.
2005-06 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Autograph Patch #6-AP LeBron James - BGS 8.5/10 - $576,000
A popular card, there was nearly a four-minute bidding war between buyers before ultimately selling as one of the highest cards of the night.
2015 Panini Immaculate Collection Premium Patch Game-Used NFL Shield PSA Auth/10 - Tom Brady - $480,00
This card went for nearly five times its estimate becoming one of the most coveted cards of the auction.
2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection RPA #78 LeBron James - BGS 8/10 - $432,000
The RPA that many collectors crave, the card saw nearly a four-minute bidding war over the phone.
1998 Pokemon Promo Illustrator Holo CoroCoro Comics Pikachu CGC 9 - Signed by Takumi Akabane - $360,000
The Illustrator featured a CGC Cards Signature Series label, which means the Akabane signature was witnessed by a CGC representative.
2022 Bowman Chrome 1st Bowman Prospect Autographs Superfractor #CPA-ED Elly De La Cruz - PSA 10/10 - $360,000
This 2022 Bowman Chrome Superfractor set a record for an Elly De La Cruz card. The previous record was $116,534.
2018 Topps Chrome Sapphire Superfractor Rookie Autograph #AC-SO Shohei Ohtani 1-of-1 - BGS 9.5/10 - $336,000
A record for an Ohtani card in an auction was set, largely due to good timing with Ohtani’s getting to 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases last week.
Check back this week for more coverage from the Sotheby’s & Fanatics Collect auction.