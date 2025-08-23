Luke Skywalker action figure set to break records at LCG Auctions

Three years ago, one of two 1978 Kenner Luke Skywalker action figures graded AFA 90 - the highest grades in existence - sold for $100,210 at LCG Auctions. It set a record price for production action figures. Now, the other Skywalker figure graded AFA 90 is at LCG Auctions. But the figure now at auction is unique because the double-telescoping lightsaber is fully extended.

What does double-telescoping (DT) mean? According to the website the Star Wars Collectors Archive, "The term notes a double action of telescoping. That is to say that the main part of the lightsaber slides out of the arm, as usual. However, the small tip further telescopes from the main part of the lightsaber."

The light saber in this double-telescoping Luke Skywalker action figure is fully extended. The other AFA 90 Skywalker figure with double-telescoping lightsaber has the saber pushed in. | Image Courtesy of LCG Auctions

LCG describes the item as, "the finest Luke Skywalker action figure in existence: an incomparable AFA 90 example complete with FULLY EXTENDED double-telescoping lightsaber. The DT saber is fully extended and visible within the package. It's truly an anomaly, and befitting of the highest-graded example. An incomparable example, one that will garner serious attention from hard-core collectors and investors alike."

With the auction ending on Sunday night, the current high bid sits over $35,000. But that price should rise and challenge the record set earlier this year. The all-time record set by the Skywalker action figure three years ago was surpassed in May when a Darth Vader action figure sold for $130,095 at Hake’s Auctions.

"I think the Luke will break the record," LCG Auctions Founder Mark Montero told Collectibles on SI. "And some others will do very well."

Montero also noted the highest-graded example of the 1983 Masters of the Universe Castle Grayskull that is at auction for the first time.

LCG Auctions describes the item as, "The centerpiece of the MOTU universe: the iconic Castle Grayskull. Castle Grayskull is featured prominently in the He-Man storyline, making it the most important playset of all 1980’s toylines. Our ultra high-grade 12-Back example is unsurpassed. Easily, the finest we’ve handled (AFA 80+ had previously been the highest graded Grayskull to appear in our auctions)."

Bidding is currently at $12,100 for this 1983 MOTU Castle Grayskull in AFA 90 condition. | Image Courtesy of LCG Auctions

Bidding on the Castle Grayskull AFA 90 is currently at $12,100.

LCG’s auction also includes an original factory-sealed 2007 iPhone with bids over $41,000 and a sealed Super Mario Bros. Nintendo cartridge in its original box graded 9.4 by CGC with a high bid of $13,904. LCG’s 2025 Summer Premier Auction ends on Sunday at 5 PM ET before extended bidding begins.

