High School Jersey Worn by LeBron James on the Cover of Sports Illustrated Expected to Set New Record
He was called 'The Chosen One,' after more than two decades in the National Basketball Association, LeBron James managed to exceed expectations.
Now his high school jersey, which he wore for a photo shoot and appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated in 2002, is up for bids as part of Julien's Auctions "Legends in Motion" event in Hong Kong.
The jersey has been photo-matched by both MeiGray and Resolution. James also wore it after the shoot in a night game in which he scored 32 points.
The jersey sold for $512,200 in 2021 at Julien's Auctions, setting a record for a high school basketball jersey sold at auction. The piece now has a conservative estimate of $1-$2 million and is expected to make history again.
A jersey worn by James in the 2013 NBA Finals sold for $3.68 million in 2023.
The auction will begin to close on Sept. 27 at 10 pm EDT. As of this writing, there is one bid for $500,000, with more than one week to go.
The auction is based out of Hong Kong, co-headlined by an extensive array of Bruce Lee memorabilia, clothing, and choreography notes.
Some of the Lee items available are designer sunglasses owned by the film star, screen-used "Enter the Dragon" stunt nunchakus, and personal and screen-used fighting gloves. The auction also features memorabilia of Michael Jackson, Taylor Swift, Lionel Messi, and Kobe Bryant memorabilia.