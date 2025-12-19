‘Sad’—Barcelona President Shares Emotional Details of Relationship With Lionel Messi
Barcelona president Joan Laporta opened up old wounds and spoke about his relationship—or lack thereof—with the greatest player in Blaugrana history, Lionel Messi, revealing he has only spoken to him once since his infamous departure from the club more than four years ago.
In a lengthy interview with La2CAT, Laporta admitted he had nothing to do with Messi’s recent impromptu visit to the Spotify Camp Nou, adding that a warm birthday conversation soon after Messi’s departure was the last time the two spoke.
“The situation [his relationship with Messi] makes me sad,” Laporta admitted. “Leo [Messi] gave so much to Barcelona and Barcelona gave so much to Leo. I hope we reconcile.”
“[It saddens me because] as Barça president, I signed Leo’s first contract when he was 16, as well as his first contract renewal. With his family [the relationship was] good and with him we were fantastic.
“It depends on him. I’m open to fixing anything. I’m talking about giving him a tribute, a statue, give him a recognition. Because in our [Barcelona] 125-year history, the ‘Messi Moment’ is one of the most glorious if not the most glorious of our history.”
Joan Laporta Has No Regrets Over Lionel Messi Leaving Barcelona
One of the focal points of Laporta’s presidential campaign ahead of his second spell in office was a promise to ensure Messi would sign a contract extension to stay with the club for the rest of his career. Messi himself backed Laporta during that 2021 presidential bid.
Less than five months into Laporta’s return as president, Messi was forced to leave the club due to Barcelona’s precarious financial situation, prompting the fractured relationship between the pair.
To this day, Laporta remains firm that Messi’s departure, however painful, had to happen in order to keep the club afloat. This is a sentiment he hopes Barça fans understand and support.
“I’m a Culé [Barcelona fan] and the institution comes above everything else,” Laporta said. “If I was a [Barcelona] shareholder, I would understand what the president did above everyone else.”
Messi has stated various times he would’ve liked to spend his whole career at Barcelona, which has resulted in more animosity aimed at the man responsible for his departure.
Still, Laporta remains comfortable with his decision and he plans to run for re-election next year. Messi is yet to offer his support to any of the potential candidates, but if he does, his influence could prove significant in the outcome of the election.
