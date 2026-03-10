Travis Kelce Shared How Taylor Swift ‘Motivated’ Him to Return to Chiefs

First, to get the big news out of the way: Travis Kelce did not, in fact, know about his mom’s home renovation and found out about it on live TV.

As for the secondary news, Kelce officially confirmed he was coming back for his 14th NFL season on Tuesday’s episode of the Pat McAfee Show, where he shared a bit about how he came to his decision. The 36-year-old admitted he was still “in love with the game,” which made his choice fairly easy in the end. He’s also likely hoping to end his illustrious Chiefs career on a high note in 2026—or with at least one final playoff appearance.

McAfee then softly probed Kelce about his relationship with his fiancée, Taylor Swift, and asked whether seeing Swift continue to grind her musical gears partly influenced his decision to keep playing.

“Without a doubt,” Kelce said in reply. “We share the same love for what we do, and fortunately, we’ve had this desire since we were kids in our selective professions. It’s amazing to see her keep going to the table, keep finding new things to write about, keep finding new melodies and, on top of that, still seeing her have that love and joy in what she does.

“Of course that’s motivating. That’s motivating for anybody to see, let alone my fiancée, knowing that I’m going through something where I’m trying to figure out exactly what the future holds for me. Something that definitely motivates me to say, ‘You know what, I’m not done, either.’ I’ve still got some ideas in the back of my mind and still go some juice left to play this game.”

Couple goals.

Kelce and Swift got engaged in August 2025 with a wedding date reportedly set sometime this summer. Ever since the two went public with their relationship two and a half years ago, Kelce has gushed over Swift’s impact on his life on and off the field.

“I get to be the plus one. I get to go and be that fan. Because I am a fan. I’m a fan of music. I’m a fan of art. And it’s so cool that I get to experience her being that plus one for me on the football field,” Kelce told GQ in 2025. “I feel that same enjoyment every time she comes to my shows. I sort of made her a football fan. She is the most engulfed fan now. She knows what the injury reports look like. She understands what special situations are, third and short—all these things because she just naturally loves to hear about my job.”

Come September, when Kelce suits up for the Chiefs in what’s likely his last NFL season, he’ll already have secured one ring but will be eying another. Swift, for her part, has done wonders for the league’s revenue over the past several years and could very well make more appearances at Arrowhead to support her man. We’d also imagine the motivation goes both ways: Swift released her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, last October and doesn’t seem to be done making music anytime soon.

