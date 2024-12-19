Sotheby's Just Sold $2 Million Worth Of Sports Cards
The second partnered auction between Fanatics and Sotheby’s has concluded, achieving over $2 million in total sales across 11 cards. The highlight was a $600,000 Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman Triple Logoman.
Titled “Exquisite | Capsule Collection,” the auction exclusively featured Upper Deck Exquisite cards. Notable items included a LeBron James 2003 Rookie Patch Autograph, a Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Kobe Bryant Dual Logoman Autograph, and a Magic Johnson and Larry Bird Dual Logoman Patch Autograph.
The main focus of the auction centered around LeBron James and Michael Jordan, with most of the cards featuring one or both players.
In their previous joint auction, titled “Holy Grails,” Fanatics and Sotheby’s showcased some of the most iconic cards in the hobby's history. During that event, a LeBron Exquisite card sold for $432,000, while in this auction, another version of the same card sold for $456,000.
Although $456,000 is a strong price, it reflects a shift in the sports card market. Just a few years ago, this card sold for over $900,000, and similar versions reached prices exceeding $2 million in 2022.
The Exquisite brand by Upper Deck is relatively new in the grand scheme of sports cards. Today, rookie patch autographs are the go-to cards for high-end collectors seeking rare pieces of their favorite football or basketball players.
Products like Panini’s National Treasures are among the most sought-after in the industry. However, these products might not exist if it weren’t for Karvin Cheung, who is widely regarded as the creator of Upper Deck’s Exquisite line in the early 2000s.
Fanatics has previously stated their goal of exponentially expanding the hobby. Auctions like these are part of that mission, aiming to introduce a new audience to the industry. They want to demonstrate that sports cards aren’t just items tucked away in attics or basements—they belong in art galleries.