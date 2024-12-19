Collectibles On SI

Sotheby's Just Sold $2 Million Worth Of Sports Cards

Fanatics and Sotheby's partnered up for the second time with some huge cards being sold

Adam Palmer

Feb 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Lebron James and Michael Jordan on court during halftime during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
Feb 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Lebron James and Michael Jordan on court during halftime during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images

The second partnered auction between Fanatics and Sotheby’s has concluded, achieving over $2 million in total sales across 11 cards. The highlight was a $600,000 Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman Triple Logoman.

Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, & Dennis Rodman Chicago Bulls 2005-06 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Logoman Triple
Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, & Dennis Rodman Chicago Bulls 2005-06 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Logoman Triple / Images Courtesy Sotheby's

Titled “Exquisite | Capsule Collection,” the auction exclusively featured Upper Deck Exquisite cards. Notable items included a LeBron James 2003 Rookie Patch Autograph, a Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Kobe Bryant Dual Logoman Autograph, and a Magic Johnson and Larry Bird Dual Logoman Patch Autograph.

The main focus of the auction centered around LeBron James and Michael Jordan, with most of the cards featuring one or both players.

In their previous joint auction, titled “Holy Grails,” Fanatics and Sotheby’s showcased some of the most iconic cards in the hobby's history. During that event, a LeBron Exquisite card sold for $432,000, while in this auction, another version of the same card sold for $456,000.

Although $456,000 is a strong price, it reflects a shift in the sports card market. Just a few years ago, this card sold for over $900,000, and similar versions reached prices exceeding $2 million in 2022.

The Exquisite brand by Upper Deck is relatively new in the grand scheme of sports cards. Today, rookie patch autographs are the go-to cards for high-end collectors seeking rare pieces of their favorite football or basketball players.

Products like Panini’s National Treasures are among the most sought-after in the industry. However, these products might not exist if it weren’t for Karvin Cheung, who is widely regarded as the creator of Upper Deck’s Exquisite line in the early 2000s.

Fanatics has previously stated their goal of exponentially expanding the hobby. Auctions like these are part of that mission, aiming to introduce a new audience to the industry. They want to demonstrate that sports cards aren’t just items tucked away in attics or basements—they belong in art galleries.

Published |Modified
Adam Palmer
ADAM PALMER

Adam has been a sports content creator since 2016, initially focusing on creating sports-related graphics for his Instagram page. In 2018, he transitioned to writing and podcasting about sports cards. Since then, he has worked both independently and with companies within the industry, producing podcasts, videos, and written content on sports cards.

Home/Auctions