Tom Brady Contenders Championship RC Autograph Closes Over $200,000
When one of the most iconic football cards goes on the market, people tend to pay attention. When its the 2000 Contenders Tom Brady Rookie Ticket Autograph card, window shopping begins. Typical graded sales of this card can fluctuate between 10K (on a lower on non-graded card) to over $20K (for an 8.5 card grade, 10 on the auto).
Now typically only a few times a year, you get to see the unicorn of this card. Beyond the Contenders Rookie Ticket, there is also the Championship version of this card. What makes it so special and rare, is that there are only 100 of them in existence. So, when this card shows up for sale, the big boys come out to play. Last week, on Fanatics, the BAS BGS 7 went for an incredible $216,000.
RELATED: CardVault By Tom Brady Opens Newest Card Store
This card is exceptionally hard to find, and even more rare to find a high grade. Per cardladder.com, and their data report from GemRate, only 9 cards have graded a 9 or higher. PSA has only 1 graded a 9 in their registry, and BGS has 7 graded as high as a 9. SGC holds the only perfect 10, and its just 1 card. Of all the cards that have been graded, and potentially regraded, it puts the GemRate at only .89%. The last time a graded 9 has sold, with a 10 auto, was back in 2023. That card alone fetched $855,000, an incredible amount of money.
Apparantely being the greatest of all time is not enough, he needs to excel off the field too. Putting the 7 Super Bowl trophies aside, he has now become part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, as well as part owner of the card shop CardVault, as well as other ventures.
Its only fitting that one of his greatest rookie cards in existance, is also tagged as "Championship". He may never throw a pass again in the NFL, but it's still going to be incredible to follow the journey of Brady.