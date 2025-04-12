CardVault By Tom Brady Opens Newest Card Store
In the latest expansion from CardVault by Tom Brady, the sports card and memorabilia retailer opened a new location on Friday, at American Dream in East Rutherford, New Jersey. To celebrate the grand opening, none other than the GOAT quarterback himself showed up to cut the ribbon.
"We're just getting started," said Tom Brady. "I'm beyond excited to officially be in the hobby—not just as a collector, but as a store owner. CardVault isn't just about buying and selling cards; it's about bringing the passion of collecting to as many people as possible. Collecting is about more than just the cards—it's about the memories, nostalgia, and the connection to the game."
This is CardVault by Tom Brady's first store outside of the Boston area. The space itself, 1200 square feet in size, will offer offer, in addition to cards and memorabilia, authentication services.
RELATED: Tom Brady Enters The Collectibles Game: CardVault To ReBrand
Brady recently joined forces with CardVault, buying an ownership stake in February of this year, bringing about the change in name - to CardVault by Tom Brady. At the time, Brady said, "Sports collectibles and cards have been part of my DNA since childhood, and CardVault has set the gold standard for what a modern fan experience should be.”
RELATED: 1971 Topps Johnny Unitas: The Rarest Unitas PSA 10 In The Market
The new store at American Dream represents the first step in a substantial expansion planned by the retailer. The company has said it is identifying potential locations to continue to increase presence across the country.
Speaking to Fox Business, Brady said he thought The Hobby was in an exciting place. "Everything in life ebbs and flows but I think we’re in a great time and certainly in the digital age where people can share all the things they have...I think now I see these rip nights all the time. People breaking cards and breaking packs and it’s a great part of everybody’s experience with this particular hobby."
RELATED: Topps Chrome Football To Feature Historic Tom Brady On-Card Autograph
Brady was the headlining act at the grand opening celebration, taking time to sign jerseys, rip cards, and hurl some footballs into the crowd. He was joined onstage for a Q & A by Card Vault by Tom Brady co-founder Chris Costa.
He also happened to pull a Caleb Williams autographed card, and gave him a quick call on FaceTime to let him know.
When it came to CardVault's future, Brady was bullish. In the same interview, Brady said, "This is a great location for us. It’s close to our stores in Boston. We’re just gonna continue to move kind of to the west. A store a month is what Chris talks about and we talked earlier today about where these opportunities are going to be and they got a lot of things in store."