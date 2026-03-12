Wemby Autographed Superfractor Sells for Nearly Half a Million Dollars

Victor Wembanyama's first licensed autographed Superfractor from Topps has just sold for almost a half a million dollars.

Wemby's 2025-26 Topps Chrome one-of-one, graded a PSA Near Mint-Mint 8.5, sold on Goldin Auctions for $488,000 after 19 bids. This is a record for an autographed Victor Wembanyama card. The auction ended on Friday, March 7.

JUST SOLD: This 1-of-1 Victor Wembanyama Superfractor autograph card was just purchased for $488,000 🤯



It breaks the record for the most expensive Wemby autograph card ever sold.



(via @GoldinCo) pic.twitter.com/pwHMpcjdPA — Topps (@Topps) March 8, 2026

While it isn't Wembanyama's rookie one-of-one, and not the most expensive card of his ever sold, it might be one of the most important ones. It's his first card autographed Superfractor since the return of Topps licensed NBA cards. While they have had the license since Wemby's rookie year, those cards weren't licensed and didn't feature any team names or logos, only names of the team's home city.

What is Wemby's Highest Sale?

Victor Wembanyama's 2023-24 1-of-1 Prizm Nebula Choice, graded a PSA Mint 9 | Card Ladder | https://tinyurl.com/ed6tw4xs

While $488,000 is nothing to slouch at, his highest sale to-date happened about a year ago on February 22, 2025. His 2023-24 Prizm rookie Nebula Choice one-of-one, graded a PSA Mint 9, sold for $860,100. That auction was also held with Goldin Auction and garnered 17 bids before the auction closed.

Wemby's Highest Topps Rookie Card

Victor Wembanyama's highest selling Topps rookie card was his 2023-24 Topps Mercury autographed relic, graded a BGS 9.5 with a 10 auto grade. | Card Ladder | https://tinyurl.com/4m2m29p8

Victor Wembanyama had rookie cards with Topps before they got the NBA license, and his highest rookie card from the company owned by Fanatics was from the 2023-24 Mercury product. His autographed relic 1/1 foil-fractor, with inscription and graded a BGS 9.5 with an autograph grade of 10, sold for $170,800 with Goldin Auctions. It garnered 47 bids by the time the auction ended on November 1, 2025.

His market isn't slowing down as he ascends in the NBA superstar ranks. Now that he has licensed Topps cards, the sky is the limit for the big name nicknamed Alien.

The Spurs sit at 48-17 and are second in the Western Conference behind Oklahoma City. A big leap from the final 2024-25 record they had at 34-48. A big part of that is the development and health of Wembanyama. This year he's averaging 24.3 points, 11 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He's also averaging three blocks per game. After having his season cut short at 46 games, he's already played in 51 after a brief absence early in the season due to injuries.

Between Wembanyama and sophomore Stephon Castle, the Spurs have become a real threat in the Western Conference and could make some noise in the playoffs when they start in a few short weeks.