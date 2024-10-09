Vanderbilt Auctioning Diego Pavia's Upset of Alabama Worn Jersey
The jersey worn by Diego Pavia, the quarterback who led a stunning upset over former No.1 Alabama, is being auctioned by Vanderbilt University amid a successful fundraising campaign.
Pavia's jersey is also signed with the inscription, "Vandy We Turnt," a reference to the quarterback's emotional post-game interview in which he thanked God and cursed in a moment of elation.
As of this writing, Pavia's jersey has more than $12,200 in bids. Pavia's jersey is the headliner of seven other game-used jerseys being auctioned.
Other jerseys include one of sophomore receiver Junior Sherrill, who caught a crucial touchdown pass from Pavia in the 3rd quarter, and sophomore tight end Kamrean Johnson's jersey, who caught the game-winning touchdown.
Vanderbilt is riding the success of its recent sale of pieces of the goal post taken down by students and dumped in the Cumberland River. The school has added more items to its auction that ends on Thursday, Oct. 10, at 6 pm EDT.
The auction also features three game-used helmets, including one with more than $31,000 in bids, four game-used footballs, a goal post pad, and six pylons collected by the grounds crew immediately after the game before students stormed the field.
According to Vanderbilt communications, the funds raised from the auction will not be used to pay the Southeastern Conference's $100,000 fine incurred when fans stormed the field at FirstBank Stadium.
After leading the Commodores to their biggest victory in program history, Pavia's career is taking on a Cinderella story. The quarterback started his collegiate career at New Mexico Military, where he played for two seasons, before transferring to New Mexico State and earning Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year in 2023.
Vanderbilt is looking to carry the momentum this weekend as it heads to Lexington, KY, for a tough road trip against the Kentucky Wildcats. Vanderbilt is a 13.5-point underdog.