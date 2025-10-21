Miller Moss and Diego Pavia autographs are latest Bowman U NOW cards

After quarterbacking their respective teams to wins over ranked opponents in Week 8 of the 2025 college football season, autographed football cards of Louisville’s Miller Moss and Vanderbilt’s Diego Pavia are the featured chases in the latest batch of Bowman U NOW cards produced by Topps.

Purchasing a base card of Moss (#30 on the checklist for 2025-26 Bowman U NOW Football) or Pavia (#31) gives the buyer a chance to get a randomly inserted parallel. According to Topps, “parallels or other non-base card hits will replace the base card in your order. Odds of hitting a non-base card are based on total cards ordered.”

Similar to other Bowman products, the colored foil parallels in the Bowman U NOW line include gold (numbered to 50), orange (numbered to 25), black (numbered to 10), red (numbered to five) and a 1/1 FoilFractor. Bowman U autographed cards are numbered to 10 or less, with a 1/1 chase looming for one lucky collector.

Purchasing a Miller Moss Bowman U NOW base card (#30) gives the buyer a chance to land a 1/1 FoilFractor autograph from the quarterback who led Louisville to an upset of second-ranked Miami last Friday. | Topps

Moss led Louisville to a 24-21 road upset of Miami last Friday, the first loss of the season for the previously second-ranked Hurricanes. Moss, a USC transfer who’s featured in a Bowman U Now release for the first time this season, accounted for three touchdowns (two passing and one rushing) and went 23-for-37 through the air for 248 yards.

Vanderbilt has a 6-1 record for the first time in 75 years thanks to Pavia, who threw for 160 yards, ran for 86 and accounted for three touchdowns (two rushing and one passing) in a 31-24 win over then-No. 10 LSU in Nashville. This is the third time Pavia has been featured in a Bowman U NOW weekly release, with his first appearances coming after he led the Commodores to wins earlier this season over South Carolina (card #13) and Utah State (#19).

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza’s third Bowman U NOW card of the season is also available in the latest release. Although purchasing Mendoza’s card doesn’t include the opportunity to get an autographed parallel, Topps is advertising the chance to hit image variation short prints.

Fernando Mendoza's third Bowman U NOW card of the season (#33) gives collectors a chance to receive an image variation short print of the Indiana quarterback's latest on-field triumph. | Topps

Mendoza, who transferred to the Hoosiers from Cal, has Indiana ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press Top 25 after a 38-13 win over Michigan State, one in which went 24-for-28 for 332 yards and four touchdowns.

Other college football players who’ve had Bowman U NOW image variation short prints produced include Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood and Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson. The second Bowman U Now card featuring Tyson (#32) recognizes his 10-reception, 105-yard effort with a touchdown in a 26-22 upset win over then-No. 7 Texas Tech.

