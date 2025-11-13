Gunner Stockton and Omar Cooper headline Bowman U Now weekly releases

Gunner Stockton and Omar Cooper Jr. had sensational performances this weekend, earning top billing in this week's Bowman U Now football release, featuring limited autographed cards.

Gunner Stockton threw for 264 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-21 victory over South Carolina last Saturday. Stockton, who was once committed to the Gamecocks, made history by leading the Bulldogs to their 900th victory in program history.

Image Courtesy of Topps

But the weekend was highlighted by Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper, Jr. The junior from Indianapolis had six receptions for 32 yards, but he saved his biggest catch for last. With time running out against Penn State, Cooper made a spectacular touchdown catch, tiptoeing in the back of the end zone to preserve Indiana's unbeaten season in a 27-24 win over Penn State.

OMAR COOPER UNREAL CATCH FOR THE TD 😱🤯



WHAT A GAME. WHAT A CATCH. @IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/PhHzKjuVB9 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 8, 2025

For their performances this weekend, both players headlined the Bowman U Now releases. Bowman U cards are print-on-demand, so print runs depend on the orders received. Stockton and Cooper both have autographed offerings this week. Each player will have 16 autographed cards. Autographed cards and special parallels will be randomly inserted into orders for lucky buyers.

Image Courtesy of Topps

According to Topps, "Parallels or other non-base card hits will replace the base card in your order. Odds of hitting a non-base card are based on the total cards ordered." Base cards are selling for $11.99, with lower prices available for bulk orders, beginning at $49.99 for a five-card order.

Special parallels are numbered to 50 and lower, featuring: /50 Gold Foil, /25 Orange Foil, /10 Black Foil, /5 Red Foil, and /1 FoilFractor. The final day to order cards is Nov. 13 at 4:30 PM EST. Also featured this week for Bowman U Football are USC running back Makai Lemon and Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia.

One lucky buyer will get a randomly inserted 1/1 autographed Superfractor. | Image Courtesy of Topps

