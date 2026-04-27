Autograph tickets have officially gone on sale for this years edition of the National Sports Collectors Convention. It is scheduled to take place from July 29th through August 2nd at the Donald E Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois.



This year marks the 46th edition of the event, and it will be as star-studded as ever.



Some new athletes are coming to sign autographs at the show for the very first time, while some greatly-anticipated regulars will be returning to sign.

National Sports Collectors Convention Floor | nsccshow.com

Here is what collectors need to know about the brand new athlete signers for this year, along with how to get autograph tickets.

MLB, NBA, NFL And Boxing Stars Join The Autograph Lineup For the 1st Time

Every year, the National brings a great list of signers to the show floor, and collectors will have no shortage of options this year. However, some notable athletes are attending for the first time. On the NFL side of things, local Chicago Bears favorites such as Matt Forte, Jay Cutler, and Devin Hester will make a stop. They will join first timers Isaac Bruce, Terrell Suggs, Zach Thomas, and LaDainian Tomlinson.

The MLB and NBA fields will bring names such as Hakeem Olajuwon, Doug Collins, Chris Sabo, Jeff Kent, and Tommy John for the first time.



In addition, one of the greatest boxers of all time will make his first appearance: Evander Holyfield.

Nov 6, 1993; Las Vegas, NV, USA; FILE PHOTO; Evander Holyfield (yellow trunks) battles Riddick Bowe (white trunks) in their 2nd meeting for the WBA/IBF heavyweight titles at Caesars Palace. Holyfield defeated Bowe by a majority decision. | MPS-Imagn Images

On top of all of these athletes, the returning athlete list is outstanding, with names such as David Ortiz, Roger Clemens, Cal Ripken Jr, Mariano Rivera, Mike Schmidt, Terry Bradshaw, Earl Campbell, Barry Sanders, Jerry Rice, Joe Montana, and Allen Iverson making appearances. The autograph list is not finalized, as more names will be announced in the coming weeks.

The athlete autogragh schedule can be found here.

San Francisco receiver Jerry Rice heads up field with a pass during the 4th quarter of the 49ers' loss to the Rams at 3Com Park on Nov. 21,1999. | ROBERT HANASHIRO / USA TODAY NETWORK

Details About Where Collectors Can Get Autograph Tickets

If hobbyists attending the show do not already have admission tickets for the card show, they can be found on the National's website.



Single day and multi-day tickets can still be purchased.



Autograph tickets must be purchased from the Tristar website. Anyone getting an autograph must purchase a ticket for each player, and dates and times of their appearance can also be found there as well.

Mar 27, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants former second baseman Jeff Kent gestures before the game against the New York Yankees at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

With The National only a few months away, anticipation is already building.



Collectors should keep an eye out for future autograph announcements, as more names will be coming.



With some of the greats of the game already scheduled, just think of who else might show up.