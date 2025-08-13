🚨 NEW RECORD 🚨



Jay Cutler card sells for record price in… 2025?!



Last night on eBay, a collector bought Jay Cutler’s highest selling card EVER.



The 2012 Panini Prizm Jay Cutler Black Finite 1/1 sold for $12,107 after accumulating 44 bids.



This more than DOUBLES the… pic.twitter.com/T4FtFlrKRk