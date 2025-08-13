2012 Panini Prizm Football record sale of...Jay Cutler card
There can be no denying the significance of the Panini Prizm brand. It first debuted in 2012 among the sports of Football and Basketball, and both sets have become very popular and have earned their place in the history of the hobby. Recently, a major sale happened related to the 2012 Panini Prizm Football set, with the player being Jay Cutler, the former Chicago Bears Quarterback.
On August 9th, the 1 of 1 Prizm Finite (or as it would be called in later sets, Black Finite) sold on eBay for an astounding $12,107. This shattered the record of any card sale of Jay Cutler, with the previous record being $5,950 from a sale in 2007, which was also his second year in the NFL. To some collectors, the numerical value of the sale might seem surprising, but truthfully it does make sense. Cutler himself had a respectable NFL career, throwing for 35,133 yards and 227 Touchdowns. While he was only named to the Pro Bowl one time, he was able to keep the Bears in the national conversation a majority of the time he was the starting Quarterback. He did not win a Super Bowl, and only had moderate playoff success, but he is a recognizable QB of the late 2000s and 2010s.
Perhaps the biggest reason why the card sold for so much is it's rarity and the set it is associated with. These 1 of 1 Prizm Finite cards do not come up for sale often, let alone from the very first set of Prizm Football. Therefore, collectors are going to pay a premium for them. Prior to the Cutler sale, a Jacoby Ford from the same set sold on eBay for $2000 (best offer accepted). Naturally, Cutler is a more notable player, hence the premium paid.
Panini Prizm continues it's momentum in the hobby through this recent sale of a one of one Jay Cutler card. 13 years after it's release, the staying power of the set still holds it's value. It should be interesting to see if any others pop up for sale soon, and given how much the Cutler sold for, just imagine how much other key players sell for.