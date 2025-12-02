Tickets for the 46th The National Sports Collectors Convention went on sale Monday, Dec. 1, on the event website. Options include single-day general admission from $25, a five-day early-entry pass, and two VIP packages, one with all-access.

The five-day show runs July 29 – Aug. 2, 2026, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. After double-digit attendance growth in 2025, organizers expect a larger gathering in 2026.

“The 2025 edition of The National was record-breaking in many ways, and 2026 promises to be even bigger, more exciting, and more engaging,” said JBJ Promotions NSCCC show managers.

VIP package benefits include access to 12 selected free VIP autograph signers, early admission 60 minutes before regular admission each day, and use of the VIP Lounge and the Ludex VIP Lounge. Autograph guests will be announced starting in Dec. 2025.

The National is the country’s largest annual meeting of sports fans, collectors, and dealers, open to the public and focused on trading cards, autographs, and memorabilia. Last summer’s event featured 170 sports stars signing autographs; organizers anticipate more than 100,000 attendees over five days in 2026.

Responding to strong dealer demand, the 2025 National expanded to 650,000 square feet, a 30% increase, and added nearly 20% more vendor space, including an upstairs Hall G with 75 extra vendors. Building on that momentum, the 2026 show will add 150 dealer tables across Hall G and the main floor, debut an International Pavilion in Hall G with international vendors showcasing soccer and trading card games, and introduce new corporate activation areas.

Popular features return next year: National Trade Nights will run for a third straight year, and the Breaker's Pavilion, a 55,000 square foot area for live case breaks, will return.

Visit the event website starting Monday, Dec. 1 for full ticket details.

