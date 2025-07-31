Top 3 Most Expensive Signers left at the National
While the National Sports Collectors Convention is full of quality cards, collectibles and memorabilia on the show floor, there are also plenty of current and former stars across all sports that come by and give fans the chance to get numerous items signed.
With some all-time sports legends coming to the National to sign, it may cost collectors quite a bit for an autograph of some of them. From Friday through Sunday, here are some of the most expensive autographs left. Tickets for autographs and a schedule of when they sign can be found and purchased on the National's official website.
Giannis Antetokounmpo: $525
Similar to any NBA team wanting to trade for the Greek Freak, the cost is steep to get an autograph from the Milwaukee Bucks star. What makes the price even more eye-popping is the $525 price tag is for a regular autograph. The price increases for a premium package ($630) or an autograph of a game-used or art piece ($945). Any inscription that collectors request Antetokounmpo to include will cost an additional $210.
There is also an option for collectors to get a photo op with Antetokounmpo or all of the Antetokounmpo brothers together for $525. Antetokounmpo is currently scheduled to sign on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Albert Pujols : $420
One of the great sluggers of all time is available for autographs on Saturday at 11:30 a.m., with a regular autograph costing $420. A premium package for autographs moves the price up to $525 with autographs on game-used or art pieces costing $630. Pujols offers the ability to add an inscription along with his autograph for an additional $159. Lastly, a photo op with the 700-home run club member prices at $264.
Patrick Ewing: $315
Although its in the midwest, there is quite the demand for the former New York Knicks star, costing just over $300 to get a regular autograph. It costs a slight increase to get a premium autograph package at $368 with a full-size autograph costing $420. Ewing also offers the ability to include a Hall-of-Fame inscription to an autograph for an additional $105 and a photo op with the center costing $315. Ewing signs at the show on Saturday at noon.
Other Notable Signing Prices: Adrian Beltre ($264) CC Sabathia ($242), Bo Jackson ($203), Julius Irving ($190)
