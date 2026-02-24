Beyond Ruth & Gehrig: Collecting The 1927 Yankees' Murderers Row

The 1927 New York Yankees' Murderers Row was more than just a legendary lineup. They were a statistical absurdity. Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig combined for 107 home runs in 1927. The entire Boston Red Sox roster managed just 28.

The 1927 Yankees led all of baseball in batting average, home runs, RBIs, hits, triples, walks, one base percentage, and slugging percentage. While the “Murderers Row” nickname is often used for the entire team, it specifically refers to the first six hitters in the lineup: Earle Combs (CF), Mark Koenig (SS), Babe Ruth (RF), Lou Gehrig (1B), Bob Meusel (LF), and Tony Lazzeri (2B). These six batters were so feared that they were said to "murder" opposing pitchers.

The nickname was inspired by a notorious corridor in the New York City prison known as "The Tombs," where condemned killers were held. It really was a fitting nickname given the genuine fear the lineup instilled around the league. This fear was famously captured by Pirates manager Donnie Bush, who reportedly told his team before the 1927 World Series, "Let’s go out on the ballfield and hope we don't all get killed."

Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig anchored the most dominant lineup in baseball history, combining for 107 home runs in 1927.

This sense of dread was also felt by Washington Senators first baseman Joe Judge, who once said, "The Yankees not only beat the tar out of you, they tear your heart out. I wish the season was over right now so we wouldn't have to play them anymore."

While history focuses on the legendary duo of Ruth and Gehrig, every hitter in the "Row" was an offensive force 99 years ago. Amusingly, despite their shared dominance, Babe Ruth reportedly struggled with names and referred to all his teammates as "Kid." Ruth earned $70,000 in 1927, more than the next five Yankees starters combined. (Ruth’s salary was also more than the entire payroll of some opposing teams at the time.)

Lou Gehrig, despite 173 RBIs and a 1927 MVP award, made only $8,000. The team was top-heavy, intimidating, and historically productive. Their baseball card market reflects that structure as well. Below are the most expensive cards ever sold for each member of the six-man core of Murderers Row. Included are some more realistic collecting options for each player as well.

1. Earle Combs

Record Sale: A PSA 8 copy of a 1933 Goudey #103 Earle Combs sold for $5,009 on May 21st, 2022. This card has a total population of 970, with just 18 PSA 8s (with only one higher).

1927 Season and Career Distinctions: As the leadoff hitter for Murderers’ Row, Earle Combs enjoyed a career year in 1927. He led the American League in both hits (231) and triples (23). His tremendous ability to reach base (.356 batting average and a .414 on-base percentage) earned him the nickname "The Waiter" for how effectively he set the table for Ruth and Gehrig.



Earle Combs, second from the left, was the ultimate "table setter" for Ruth, Gehrig, and Lazzeri

Combs was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1970. He maintained a .325 lifetime batting average and led the American League in triples three times. He won nine World Series rings combined as a player and coach.

Budget Options: Combs rookie card is his 1933 Goudey #103 card which sells for just $305 in a PSA 3. He also appears in the 1954 Topps set (#183) during his tenure as a coach for the Philadelphia Phillies. A PSA 6 copy of this vintage coach card recently sold for $69.99.



2. Mark Koenig

Record Sale: A 1933 Goudey #39 Mark Koenig PSA 9 sold for $95,760 on May 21st, 2022. This card has a population of 523, with only one PSA 9 copy (none higher).

1927 Season and Career Distinctions: Often overlooked, Mark Koenig was the bridge of Murderers Row, batting second and wearing #2 at shortstop (predating Derek Jeter by nearly 70 years.) Unlike Jeter, Koenig brawled with Babe Ruth during the 1927 season after Ruth yelled at him for a high throw. The two had to be pried apart by teammates after wrestling on the dugout floor.

Ruth and Koenig famously wrestled in the dugout during a June game in 1927. They did not talk again until they won the pennant.

Their relationship came full circle during the 1932 World Series after Koenig had been traded to the Cubs. When Chicago players voted Koenig only a half-share of the World Series bonus, an outraged Ruth relentlessly taunted the Cubs as "cheapskates." This fueled the legendary animosity that resulted in Ruth’s iconic "Called Shot" home run.

Budget Options: His rookie card is his also his 1933 Goudey card (#39) which recently sold for $75 in a PSA 2. He also appears in 1934 Goudey and his card from that set (#56) recently sold for $85 in a PSA 4.

3. Babe Ruth

Record High Sale: Babe Ruth’s 1914 Baltimore News rookie card (SGC 3) sold for $7.2 million on December 3rd, 2023.

1927 Season and Career Distinctions: Babe hit 60 home runs in 1927 and would have won MVP that season, but under the American League rules from 1922–1929 a player could only win the award once in their entire career. Ruth had already won in MVP in 1923, making him ineligible. Ruth's 60 home runs in 1927 were more than the total home runs hit by any other team in the American League that year.

Babe Ruth helped Gehrig break his single season RBI record in 1927 by being on base for 260 of Gehrig’s plate appearances. Gehrig’s 175 RBIs in 1927 set a then-American League record, surpassing the previous mark of 168 set by Ruth in 1921. Ruth is recognized as the greatest baseball player ever, as his career 1.164 OPS is the highest in baseball history. Before becoming hitter full-time, Ruth was an all-time great pitcher with a 94–46 career record and a 2.28 ERA. He even pitched a 14-inning complete game in the 1916 World Series.

The 1952 Babe Ruth Look 'n See card is becoming a popular affordable option for Ruth collectors.

“Budget” Options: Ruth’s most popular and iconic card is the 1933 Goudey #144. This card recently sold for $6,527 in PSA 1 condition. The card has a total population count of 2,714 and is much more expensive in higher grades. A PSA 8 copy of this card just sold for $297,000 on February 21st.

A popular Ruth card that came out after his playing days were over is the 1952 Look 'n See #15. A PSA 3 copy of this card recently sold for $366. Babe Ruth is the only baseball player in this 135-card set, as it comprises of diverse historical figures, including U.S. presidents, inventors, military leaders, and writers.

4. Lou Gehrig

Record Sale: A 1925 Exhibits Lou Gehrig Rookie Card in PSA 6 condition sold for $782,400 on February 1st, 2021. This rare iconic rookie card has only been graded by PSA 54 times and PSA 6 is the highest grade in existence.

1927 Season and Career Distinctions: In 1927, Lou Gehrig transformed from a rising star into a statistical titan. He drove in a then-league record 175 RBIs, hit 47 home runs, and hit an astonishing .373.

Gehrig is still considered the best first baseman of all time. His most famous distinction was his legendary streak of 2,130 consecutive games played, a record that stood for 56 years until broken by Cal Ripken Jr.

Lou Gehrig became the featured star of the 1934 Goudey set, with many cards in the series including a quote from Gehrig printed on the back.

“Budget” Options: A 1934 Goudey Lou Gehrig in PSA 2 condition recently sold for $4,320. A popular post-playing days Gehrig card is the 1961 Topps #405 “Lou Gehrig Benched After 2130 Games” which recently sold for $56 in a PSA 5.

5. Bob Meusel

Bob Meusel predates most mainstream gum-era baseball card sets, so many of his highest sales come from modern, high-end sets like this one.

Record Sale: The highest ever sale of a Bob Meusel card occured on December 29th, 2024 when a 2015 Panini National Treasures Bob Meusel Game Used Bat 1/1 card sold for $1,352.

1927 Season and Career Distinctions: Meusel finished the 1927 season with a .337 batting average and 103 RBIs despite missing significant time due to injury. He also led the the team with 24 stolen bases, which ranked second in the American League.

Meusel was an excellent hitter throughout his career. He led the American League in both home runs (33) and RBIs (138) in 1925. He is one of only six players in MLB history to hit for the cycle three times.

This hand cut card from 1922 has a population count under 10, but it is still cost less than $700.

Budget Options: A 1926-29 Exhibits Bob Meusel (not graded) sold for $90 on February 10th, 2026. A 1928 W502 Bob Meusel #7 SGC 3 sold for $199 in 2024.

6. Tony Lazzeri

Record Sale: A 1933 Goudey #31 Tony Lazzeri PSA 8 sold for $24,210 on May 21st, 2022. This card has a total population count of 669, with only ten copies receiving a PSA 8 (none higher).

1927 Season and Career Distinctions: Lazzeri, also known as Poosh 'Em Up Tony, hit .309 with 102 RBIs in 1927. His 18 home runs ranked third in the American League, trailing only teammates Ruth and Gehrig.

Lazzeri drove in over 100 runs in seven different seasons and helped the Yankees win five World Series titles.

Lazzeri was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1991 and is considered the greatest Yankees 2nd baseman ever. He amazingly hit 60 home runs and 222 RBIs in a single season for the Salt Lake City Bees of the Pacific Coast League before joining the Yankees.

Budget Options: A 1933 Goudey Tony Lazzeri #31 in a PSA 2 recently sold for just $350. A 1934 Diamond Stars #74 Tony Lazzeri SGC 2.5 sold for $180 in November.