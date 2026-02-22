T206 Honus Wagner Shatters Record for PSA 1 Sale

A T206 Honus Wagner is considered one of the Hobby's holy grails, and a new all-time record has just been set following a recent sale. In Season 3 of the Netflix series "King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch", the Shields Family reveals that they own a framed collection of multiple cards from the Sweet Caporal 150/Factory 25 series including the iconic Wagner.

What makes Honus Wagner's cards from this particular set is the fact that he specifically asked the American Tobacco Company to stop making product containing his likeness. The reason is because these cards were distributed along with cigarettes boxes, something he did not want his trading cards to be associated with.

T206 Honus Wagner more than doubles the previous record

The Shields' Family's T206 Honus Wagner set the all-time record for a PSA 1 graded copy | Goldin

The Shields Family's T206 Wagner, which received a grade of PR 1 from PSA along with a special "Shields Family Collection" label, sold for a record-setting $5,124,000. This Honus Wagner sale is the second record-breaker to come from Season 3 of the "King of Collectibles" series, following Logan Paul's $16M Pikachu Illustrator sale.

This Wagner card stacks up impressively compared to other sales of the same grail card in various conditions. It's only beaten by two versions that received SGC 2 and SGC 3 grades, while fetching a higher price than PSA 1.5, PSA 2, and PSA 5 copies that have sold in the past.

The card featured on the King of Collectibles series became the third-most expensive Honus Wagner card of all time and the most valuable PSA 1 T206 Wagner ever. The previous record for a similar card was $1,146,000.00 after a completed auction in 2020.

Jul 28, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; General view of the Honus Wagner outside the main gate of PNC Park | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

While it's hard to pinpoint the true value of a PSA 1 T206 Wagner based on the state of the market in 2026, there was significant impact from the fact that this particular card came from a deeply personal collection that was shared with the whole world through a Netflix show.

Similar to Logan Paul's Pikachu Illustrator, the custom notation it got from PSA makes it a one-of-one in the collectibles space.