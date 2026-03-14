Beyond the Guitars: Record Sales From The Jim Irsay Collection Auction

When Christie’s announced The Jim Irsay Collection: Hall of Fame, much of the early attention focused on the legendary guitars tied to artists like Kurt Cobain, Eric Clapton, and Jerry Garcia. And while the guitars delivered eye-popping results, when the hammer dropped on the March 12th auction, the results showed that the reach of Irsay’s collection goes far beyond guitars.

THE BEATLES: THE LOGO DRUM HEAD USED FOR THEIR HISTORIC DEBUT APPEARANCE ON THE ED SULLIVAN SHOW, 1964 (sale price $2,881,000) | https://www.christies.com/

Spanning music, literature, sports, and cultural history, the sale showcased artifacts connected to some of the most defining moments of the last century—and several items dramatically outperformed their pre-auction estimates.

From Beatlemania to Beat Generation literature, and from boxing’s greatest champion to hockey’s greatest scorer, the auction revealed how Irsay’s passion for collecting extended across the full spectrum of cultural influence.

Lennon’s Sgt. Pepper Piano Surges Past Estimate

One of the most remarkable results came from John Lennon’s Broadwood upright piano, the instrument he used to compose songs for the Beatles’ landmark 1967 album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

JOHN LENNON: THE BROADWOOD UPRIGHT PIANO (sold for $3,247,000) | https://www.christies.com/

The piano was used during the writing of several of the album’s most iconic tracks, including “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds,” “A Day in the Life,” and “Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite!”

Christie’s had placed a pre-auction estimate of $400,000–$600,000, but the final price soared to $3,247,000, underscoring the enduring cultural significance of Beatles memorabilia tied directly to their creative process.

Dylan Lyrics Capture a Cultural Turning Point

The sale also included a remarkable literary artifact from the folk era: Bob Dylan’s handwritten lyrics for “The Times They Are A-Changin’.” Written in 1964, the song became one of the defining anthems of the social and political upheaval of the 1960s.

BOB DYLAN: HANDWRITTEN LYRICS FOR 'THE TIMES THEY ARE A-CHANGIN' (sold for $2,515,000) | https://www.christies.com/

Christie’s estimated the manuscript at $500,000–$800,000, but collectors pushed the final price to $2,515,000, reflecting Dylan’s growing importance not just as a musician but as a Nobel Prize-winning literary figure.

Jazz and Literature Reach New Heights

Two additional pieces highlighted the breadth of Irsay’s collection. A Martin Committee trumpet played by Miles Davis carried an estimate of $100,000–$150,000, yet ultimately sold for $1,651,000, a powerful result for an instrument tied to one of jazz’s most influential innovators.

MILES DAVIS: A MARTIN COMMITTEE TRUMPET (sold for $1,651,000) | https://www.christies.com/

Even more impressive was the sale of the original typescript scroll for Jack Kerouac’s On the Road. Widely regarded as the definitive Beat Generation novel, the manuscript famously consists of a continuous scroll Kerouac typed in 1951.

ORIGINAL TYPESCRIPT SCROLL FOR THE MONUMENTAL FIRST DRAFT OF ON THE ROAD (sold for $12,135,000) | https://www.christies.com/

Estimated at $2.5 million–$4 million, the literary landmark sold for $12,135,000, making it one of the most valuable literary manuscripts ever auctioned.

Ali and Gretzky: Sports Legends Also Deliver

Sports history was well represented as well. A Muhammad Ali weigh-in fight robe attributed to the 1965 Ali vs. Sonny Liston II bout—his first public appearance after changing his name from Cassius Clay to Muhammad Ali—sold for $444,500, exceeding its $150,000–$250,000 estimate.

EXCEPTIONAL MUHAMMAD ALI PROFESSIONAL MODEL WEIGH-IN FIGHT ROBE (sold for $444,500) | https://www.christies.com/

Meanwhile, a Wayne Gretzky Edmonton Oilers game-worn jersey photomatched to his 500th career goal and the 1987 Stanley Cup–clinching Game 7 realized $952,500, comfortably surpassing its $300,000–$500,000 estimate.

OUTSTANDING WAYNE GRETZKY EDMONTON OILERS PROFESSIONAL MODEL HOME JERSEY (sold for $952,500) | https://www.christies.com/

A Collection Built on Cultural Turning Points

Taken together, the results reveal the unique vision behind the Jim Irsay Collection.

Rather than focusing on a single category, Irsay assembled artifacts tied to transformational cultural moments—the birth of Beatlemania, the rise of protest music, the Beat literary movement, and defining achievements in sports.

Stay tuned as additional items from the auction continue to close—and continue to realize huge auction prices for other iconic memorabilia and Americana.