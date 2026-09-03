Without question, the 2025-26 NBA rookie class will be remembered in the hobby for years for the impact they made. If the career trajectory continues upwards for the key players, the hobby legacy could be limitless. An upcoming release features this group yet again: 2025-26 Topps Chrome Update Sapphire Basketball. This was a highly anticipated release when the regular version came out, and the Sapphire version looks to be no different. The product offers staple parallels and big autograph signers for hobbyists to chase.

Here is what the hobby needs to know about the release.

2025-26 Topps Chrome Sapphire Basketball Hobby Box Breakdown

Boxes of 2025-26 Topps Chrome Update Sapphire Basketball will be released on the Topps website on Thursday, September 3rd at 12 PM EST. Hobby boxes have been advertised in advance at the price of $1799.99 - an increase from regular Chrome Sapphire. This shows strong demand for the product and that there is a lot of interest in the basketball hobby. On average, boxes will contain three parallels and one autograph. This marks the same format as prior Sapphire releases, and collectors will once again hope to pull the top names out of their boxes.

2025-26 Topps Chrome Update Sapphire Basketball Hobby Box | Checklist Insider

Returning parallels this year include: Purple Sapphire (/75), Orange Sapphire (/25), Black Sapphire (/10), and Padparadscha (/1), among others.

Collectors Can Find Big Autograph Chases Within the Release

The release features no shortage of autograph signers across previews on social media, including Anthony Edwards, Cooper Flagg, Victor Wembanyama, Kevin Durant, Kon Knueppel, and more. The 1980-81 design is included as an autograph subset and blends the current day and the past into one card. After the Sapphire twist is added, it creates a visually stunning card. The Anthony Edwards Gold Sapphire Parallel was previewed ahead of release, and both the border and autograph pop off the card.

2025-26 Topps Chrome Update Sapphire Basketball Anthony Edwards Autograph | Checklist Insider

Collectors can also find autographs of legends and potential future Hall of Famers in the release as well. The Havoc Marks subset is set to include names like Dennis Rodman, Steve Kerr, Kevin Durant, Cade Cunningham, and Robert Horry. Other key names outside of this subset that also have autographs in the product include Shaquille O'Neal, Dwyane Wade, and Allen Iverson. All three will be major chases with the way their markets have been over the last month.

2025-26 Topps Chrome Update Sapphire Basketball Dennis Rodman Havoc Marks Autograph | Checklist Insider

2025-26 Topps Chrome Update Sapphire Basketball will be up for sale on the Topps website Thursday, September 3rd at 12 PM EST. The product includes many key elements of a Sapphire release, while keeping the autograph chases fresh and appealing.