Some collectors in the hobby are starting to prepare for the upcoming NBA season and the new crop of rookies that are set to debut. However, a few 2025-26 releases still haven't hit shelves, and the latest one will be up for pre-order very soon: Pristine Basketball. This will mark the first time that Pristine Basketball will come out in a licensed format from Topps since regaining the license. The product looks to include some key chase elements for collectors, and the intrigue is already starting to rise.

Here is an early look at some chase cards from the product, along with some pre-order details.

2025-26 Topps Pristine Basketball Pre-Order Details

2025-26 Topps Pristine Basketball will be up for pre-order on the Topps website on Tuesday, August 25th at 12 PM EST. The product will be offered via the EQL format, which means collectors will have to enter the raffle to try to obtain a box. Boxes have been advertised at $779.99, with 3 encased cards coming per box. Of these, two will be autographs, and one will be an autographed relic.

2025-26 Topps Pristine Basketball Hobby Box | Checklist Insider

With Topps Pristine being a popular brand within the hobby, collectors should expect this set to get some attention from hobbyists.

Collectors Can Look For Eye-Popping Inserts

Collectors can find inserts in boxes, and some of this year's inserts are absolutely stunning. One great example of this is the Mixtape insert, which resembles a cassette tape. The card features the player front and center, with the player's name written on the tape almost like the title. The team logo and rookie card symbol (when applicable) also appear on the card. This insert speaks to how inserts looked in the 1990s, and the inclusion of a cassette tape shows the homage that is being paid.

2025-26 Topps Pristine Basketball Ace Bailey Mixtape Insert | Checklist Insider

Autographs of Stars and Rookies Highlight The Release

Autographs will be the main appeal of the release for collectors, and there will be no shortage of them. Stars and rookies appear throughout the product, with some big names signing. One preview image shared ahead of pre-order shows a three-color patch featuring game-used memorabilia and an autograph of Victor Wembanyama. While his market has cooled slightly since the NBA Finals, he is still a key name to chase after.

2025-26 Topps Pristine Basketball Victor Wembanyama Patch Autograph | Checklist Insider

The 2025-26 rookie class will command some attention, most notably Cooper Flagg. Collectors will be interested to see how his sophomore season goes, and this product offers another chance to obtain a rookie autograph from him.

2025-26 Topps Pristine Basketball Cooper Flagg Autograph | Checklist Insider

Dual autographs feature the top players in the game today. A card featuring the autographs of Stephen Curry and Anthony Edwards speaks to the depth of talent in the league as well as the star power. Any autograph pulled by a collector of either player is great, but both can be a memory that lasts a lifetime.

2025-26 Topps Pristine Basketball Stephen Curry/Anthony Edwards Dual Autograph | Checklist Insider

The latest Topps Basketball release will be up for pre-order on Tuesday, August 25th at 12 PM EST. Topps Pristine Basketball aims to appeal to collectors chasing autographs of key rookies and stars, as well as those looking for nostalgic inserts. Collectors should take the time to check this release out; it offers one more chance to chase after the 2025-26 rookie class.