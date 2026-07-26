2025-26 Topps Chrome Black Basketball Pre-Order Details and Chases

While the Basketball season has ended, there is still much excitement within the hobby over the players that dominated during last year's season. Similarly, there are certain players that are commanding some great attention within the hobby space. There are still what seems to be a couple of releases left of 2025-26 Topps Basketball products, and the next one is right around the corner: Topps Chrome Black. This is a product that collectors are interested in each year, and pre-orders will be happening soon.

Ahead of pre-order, here is an early look at some of the notable chase cards and how collectors can get their boxes when pre-orders open.

2025-26 Topps Chrome Black Basketball Pre-Order Details

Pre-orders will open for 2025-26 Topps Chrome Black Basketball on Tuesday, July 28th at 12 PM EST. on the Topps website. At the time of writing, it is not known how much a box will cost, but collectors can likely prepare for the possibility that they will cost hundreds of dollars. Some of the hobby discussion is still revolving around the players with autographs in this release, and it will be the first time that the product has a licensed version.

2025-26 Topps Chrome Black Basketball Jalen Brunson Parallel | Checklist Insider

Collectors can also expect a variety of parallels to be found in the product, something Chrome releases do quite well. A full list of parallels will likely be available when a checklist is released; collectors should take a look and see what they have to chase after.

An Early Look at Chase Cards From the Product

There will be no shortage of chase cards within the product, including both inserts and autographs. Since it is a 2025-26 release, it does contain rookie cards of Kon Knueppel and Cooper Flagg, which is an added bonus. One really cool insert included in the upcoming product is Carbon Flare. These cards feature the player in the center of the card amid a backdrop of what looks to be fire and sparks. It is a card with great eye appeal.

2025-26 Topps Chrome Black Basketball Kon Knueppel Carbon Flare Insert | Checklist Insider

The Home Court insert also makes a return, but stylized in the form of Topps Chrome Black. The main difference here is that the background is Black - everything else about the card stays the same from prior releases. It was very popular when it first dropped back in Flagship Basketball, and it could have the potential to take off again.

2025-26 Topps Chrome Black Basketball Cooper Flagg Home Court Insert | Checklist Insider

When it comes to autographs, collectors will be hoping to find a big-name superstar or rookie in their box. Based on preview images, one of the biggest confirmed signers is Victor Wembanyama. Wembanyama was already well known in the NBA for excelling at numerous parts of the game, and his NBA Finals run this past season only helped solidify his stance in the league and hobby. A rare autographed card from the product featuring his on-card autograph is pictured below.

2025-26 Topps Chrome Black Basketball Victor Wembanyama Autograph | Checklist Insider

2025-26 Topps Chrome Black Basketball will be up for pre-order on Tuesday, July 28th at 12 PM EST on the Topps website. Pricing is not known at this time, so collectors will have to stay tuned for more information. The product itself looks to have eye-appealing inserts along with autographs of some of the top names in the league, adding intrigue to the hobby in the offseason.