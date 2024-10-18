Big KAT in the Big Apple...Ready to roar!
BIG KAT in the big city. Karl Anthony Towns grew up in New Jersey but first showed up on the basketball radar as a young 16-year old when he was selected to play on the Dominican Republic's National team. He was eligible as his mother was from the DR.
The coach of the team was none other than Kentucky's John Calipari. So it was also no surprise when KAT announced that he would be attending the University of Kentucky. Calipari's platoon system limited minutes to keep stars fresh but his talent was evident none the less.
Pundits debated who should be the #1 pick . Towns or Duke's Jahlil Okafor. KAT's versatility on both ends of the floor persuaded the Minnesota Timberwolves to make him the 1st overall pick.
He's become a double- double machine and rim protector. While he's had 3 seasons cut short due to injuries, he's been an All-Selection in 4 of the 6 full seasons he has played. That earned him a "Supermax" contract in 2018.
In 2022 he showed his versatility becoming the first center to win the three-point contest at the All-Star Weekend festivities.
So what does the trade sending him to the basketball Mecca of Madison Square Garden mean? Being a Knick puts him at the center of the basketball universe...literally.
In a city who loves their big men. From Harry Gallatin, Willis Reed, Bernard King and Patrick Ewing, Karl now takes center stage.
Let's be honest his accolades will be more recognized and revered in New York City especially when compared to the smaller market of Minneapolis.
A hobby revival may be in order. For those not aware of his accomplishments, look them up, it might surprised you some of the records he broke or holds. His cards may be primed for an uptick which include 2015-16 releases such as his National Treasures RPA's, Prizm rookies and the rookie variations from Select.
Since the trade was announced There's already been an increased interest in his cards and bidding has been brisk before he even stepped onto the Madison Square Garden floor in his new Knick's jersey. For example and according to Card Ladder, his base Prizm rookie PSA 10 jumped from $53 to $69 once the trade announcement was made. I'm sure a few monster games will ramp up the demand even further. If you were a KAT collector prior to the trade consider yourself fortunate.