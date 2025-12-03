Luka Doncic is currently putting on a clinic this NBA season for the Los Angeles Lakers, and he has helped lead them to a current 2nd place standing in the Western Conference with a record of 14-4. He is currently averaging 35 points per game, along with 9 assists. Without question, he is one of the top players in the league today. The same could be said in the hobby. Luka has had immense weight when it comes to the market in the hobby, and some of his cards have sold for a good amount of money, most notably when he made an NBA Finals appearance when he was still a member of the Dallas Mavericks. One of his most iconic cards from his rookie season, a 2018-19 National Treasures RPA will be up for auction on December 5th, providing collectors with an opportunity to obtain a true grail in the Basketball hobby.

The Card/Doncic's Impact

The card that will be up for auction is from National Treasures, which is a very high end product. Aside from Flawless, it is the highest end Basketball product that can be found in the hobby. The card features Doncic shooting a jump shot, along with a very appealing three color patch that features the colors of a Mavericks jersey. Doncic's autograph also appears at the bottom of the card. The card comes in with a BGS 8 grade, along with a grade of 10 for the autograph. The card does have good centering however, as this is it's highest subgrade. For collectors who are looking for well centered cards, this could be an appealing option for those in the Doncic market. With only 99 copies, this card does not come available often.

Value wise, a recent sale of the same card in a BGS 9.5 sold for $93,940 via a Goldin auction on November 1st, 2025. While the grade on this card is lower, it would not be suprising if it were to sell for five figures easily. According to Card Ladder data, the last sale of a BGS 8 was for $80,400 way back in June 2022. Clearly, this card has held it's value over time in the hobby, and if Luka continues to perform, there is no reason to think that things will change.

2018-19 National Treasures Basketball Luka Doncic RPA BGS 8 | eBay

The Event

The auction will be taking place on Friday, December 5th at 7 PM on eBay Live. Seller dcsports87 along with Sports Cards Nonsense will be hosting the show. The event features highly graded, and unique rookie cards featuring some of the most legendary players of the NBA. Names such as Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Michael Jordan (including his 1984-85 Star RC) are among the standouts. All of the cards will start at $1, as dcsports87 offers up some of their most coveted inventory. Basketball and hobby collectors should take the time to watch the event, as some of the greatest cards of recent memory will be up for sale. Collectors can find the event here once it goes live.

dcsports87 Live Event: Friday, December 5th at 7 PM | eBay Live

Luka Doncic continues to be a force in both the NBA and the hobby. His 2018-19 National Treasures RPA /99 is one of his most iconic cards, and one will be up for auction next Friday, December 5th at 7 PM. The bidding will start at only .99 cents, and the card will be sold once the bidding stops. For Basketball collectors, this is one of the grails that exist in the hobby, and it is one that does not come up for sale very much. This presents a rare opportunity for collectors to possibly obtain the card, if they are willing to win the auction.

